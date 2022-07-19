Project Manager (CH817) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a company that provide various HR Solutions is looking for an experienced Project Manager.
The PM acts as a coordinator between multiple projects, ensuring that organizational projects are in line with the the company’s strategy. The PM will manage projects to support the organization’s strategic direction, thus managing long term goals and provide strategic guidance to teams. Assist in training teams on the methodology and oversee the development of teams to ensure effective outcomes for the organization.
Minimum Requirements:
- Degree in Business Management / Informatics or related field preferable
- PMBOK, Prince2 or equivalent qualification
- Project Management Professional Certification will be beneficial
- Exposure within a Payroll/HR Technology environment will be beneficial
Minimum Experience Required:
- Overall, 10 years + experience within Project Management
- Previous experience as a Scrum Master beneficial
- Experience in Jira and / or other project management tools is critical
- Proven Experience in successfully rolling out software projects into Client Sites, specifically focused on software related projects as opposed to Infrastructure / hardware related projects
- Proven Experience in managing projects from conception to end both internally and externally focused
- Experience managing and executing projects using PMBOK / Prince2 standards
- Proven success in the execution of projects, in line with the project plan
- Proven experience in working on multiple projects simultaneously
- Experience in working with various methodologies (i.e. Waterfall, )
Competencies
- Proven stakeholder management skills
- Excellent knowledge of project delivery tracking
- Thorough understanding of project management techniques and methods
- Understands how the business operates, what the key issues and risks are that drives business success; and how they impact on the commercial viability of potential ventures and the profitability of the Group
- Anticipates, meets and exceeds client’s needs by creating long lasting relationships that support the client value proposition, supports their financial wellness and ensures client centricity
- Drive a sense of urgency, focus, accountability, agility and execution to deliver business results
- Actively leads change, does what is right for the business and drives continuous improvement through innovation.
- Prioritises the business interests of the company and invests in the success of the group by aligning effort across divisions.
- Persuades, convinces, influences and inspires others, both within the company and externally to win support, loyalty and gain commitment to the purpose of The company
- Manages self and relationships with others effectively and provides perspective in difficult situations
- Is sensitive to individual and cultural similarities and differences and demonstrates humility and an openness to engage people from diverse backgrounds and cultures to the mutual benefit of all parties concerned
Responsibilities:
- Internal Processes
- Coordination & Implementation of the company’s strategic goals:
- Client Services
- People
- Finance