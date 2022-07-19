Project Manager (CH817) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a company that provide various HR Solutions is looking for an experienced Project Manager.

The PM acts as a coordinator between multiple projects, ensuring that organizational projects are in line with the the company’s strategy. The PM will manage projects to support the organization’s strategic direction, thus managing long term goals and provide strategic guidance to teams. Assist in training teams on the methodology and oversee the development of teams to ensure effective outcomes for the organization.

Minimum Requirements:

Degree in Business Management / Informatics or related field preferable

PMBOK, Prince2 or equivalent qualification

Project Management Professional Certification will be beneficial

Exposure within a Payroll/HR Technology environment will be beneficial

Minimum Experience Required:

Overall, 10 years + experience within Project Management

Previous experience as a Scrum Master beneficial

Experience in Jira and / or other project management tools is critical

Proven Experience in successfully rolling out software projects into Client Sites, specifically focused on software related projects as opposed to Infrastructure / hardware related projects

Proven Experience in managing projects from conception to end both internally and externally focused

Experience managing and executing projects using PMBOK / Prince2 standards

Proven success in the execution of projects, in line with the project plan

Proven experience in working on multiple projects simultaneously

Experience in working with various methodologies (i.e. Waterfall, )

Competencies

Proven stakeholder management skills

Excellent knowledge of project delivery tracking

Thorough understanding of project management techniques and methods

Understands how the business operates, what the key issues and risks are that drives business success; and how they impact on the commercial viability of potential ventures and the profitability of the Group

Anticipates, meets and exceeds client’s needs by creating long lasting relationships that support the client value proposition, supports their financial wellness and ensures client centricity

Drive a sense of urgency, focus, accountability, agility and execution to deliver business results

Actively leads change, does what is right for the business and drives continuous improvement through innovation.

Prioritises the business interests of the company and invests in the success of the group by aligning effort across divisions.

Persuades, convinces, influences and inspires others, both within the company and externally to win support, loyalty and gain commitment to the purpose of The company

Manages self and relationships with others effectively and provides perspective in difficult situations

Is sensitive to individual and cultural similarities and differences and demonstrates humility and an openness to engage people from diverse backgrounds and cultures to the mutual benefit of all parties concerned

Responsibilities:

Internal Processes

Coordination & Implementation of the company’s strategic goals:

Client Services

People

Finance

