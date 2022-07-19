The Role: We are recruiting a Python Backend Engineer for Johannesburg and Cape Town. The Python Backend Engineerwill be responsible for understanding requirements and building solutions under a serverless architecture model and will report directly to the Product Owner and the Team Leader.
Skills and Experience:
- AWS components such as Lambda, SQS , Dynamo DB
- AWS API Gateway
- Terraform
- Python 3.9
- Pytest
- Knowledge of Rest API integrations
- Openapi, swagger
- GitHub actions for CI CD
- Docker and Docker compose
- Makefile
- Apache velocity language
Key Accountabilities:
- Build solutions from requirements received from product owner.
- Be able to work in agile environment.
- Able to build POC solutions and demonstrate/present.
- Able to elaborate and present his work efforts twice a month in openmeeting company sessions.
- Be able to brainstorm solutions with team member.
- Good communication skills.
- Be available to work in an office when it??s necessary.
- Be able to report on his work using agile tools such as JIRA.
- Be able to elaborate and document his work in confluence.
- Communicative and pro active.
Personality and Attributes:
- Strategic
- Leading with Influence
- Collaboration (Relating)
- Customer First
- Execution
- Innovation (Perspective)
- Personal Mastery (Learning