Scrum Master – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Lead Agile process for one or more Scrum Team(s) to ensure technical delivery and releases. Monitor the scrum processes and scrum meetings, in order to increase team efficiencies, and motivate the team.

Removing blockers to progress,

Facilitate meetings,

Monitor project backlog

Ongoing development of team

Responsible for continuous improvement of the development process, product quality, and quantity of work delivered.

Scrum Master Requirements

Tertiary Degree / Diploma / Masters (BSc Computer Science, Business administration, B.IT, B.Eng or related degrees).

8 years of experience in relevant IT consulting or industry experience;

Professional experience in working with an agile team to develop, test, and maintain web, mobile and desktop-based solutions;

Software experience would be an advantage;

Experience with cloud computing software and technologies would be an advantage;

At least 3 – 5 years’ project management experience;

At least 3 years in leadership roles

Certifications: PMP (Project Management Professional) / PMBOK (or similar), Certified Scrum Master credentials, Relevant Agile certification.

Skills and Knowledge

Knowledge of standard cloud technology concepts and principles;

Strong understanding of IT Product Cycle development;

Ability to structure and lead multidisciplinary and multi-level stakeholder meetings;

Software development skills (would be an advantage);

Scrum, Kanban, SAFe, etc.; and

Experienced and well versed with Scrum Master Tools Sets such as Azure Dev Ops, Jira and/or Confluence.

Desired Skills:

Agile coaching

Scrum Coaching

Scrum Management

Project Management Agile

Kanban

SDLC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

