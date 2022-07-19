Senior Business Analyst at Mindcor – Gauteng Sandown

Our client, a leader in their industry, is looking to appoint a Business Analyst to translate business requrements across functional and process, data, people and workflow to execute and enable change initiatives.
Requirements
- Relevant Degree
- PMBOK or similar certification
- Change management experience
- 3-5 years experience in a senior BA role
- Financial Services experience
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- Change Management
- Leadership/Management Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree