Senior Business Analyst at Mindcor – Gauteng Sandown

Jul 19, 2022

Our client, a leader in their industry, is looking to appoint a Business Analyst to translate business requrements across functional and process, data, people and workflow to execute and enable change initiatives.

Requirements

  • Relevant Degree
  • PMBOK or similar certification
  • Change management experience
  • 3-5 years experience in a senior BA role
  • Financial Services experience

Desired Skills:

  • Business analysis
  • Change Management
  • Leadership/Management Skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

