Senior Database Administrator

Jul 19, 2022

The Role: A role exists for a Senior Database Administrator in Johannesburg and Umhlanga. We are looking for a well-motivated, energetic, inquisitive, highly proficient individual, who has a solid technical base. A technical expert to lead a team of Database Administrators whose primary focus is maintaining and enhancing our clients’s MS SQL based database offering.

The successful All-Star will administer, and secure organisational databases – ensuring the overall health of the system. We??re looking for someone with advanced SQL skills, as well as the ability to mentor and guide Junior Database Administrators.

Skills and Experience:

  • 5-7 years experience in a commercial environment utilizing a high transaction database.
  • 5+ years experience in MSSQL-all aspects.
  • Advanced SQL skills and query writing skills.
  • Advanced troubleshooting SQL skills.
  • Experience in designing/optimizing MSSQL Databases.
  • Proven experience in mentoring other DBAs.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Ensure Database design is robust, scalable and operating optimally.
  • Work with other DBAs to make sure that the solutions meet application requirements and performance goals.
  • Actively contribute to planning meetings, documentation and testing.
  • Determine, drive and document database policies, procedures and standards within the team.
  • Set and maintain database standards.
  • Ensure high DB availability as this has a public-facing web front end.
  • Minimize database downtime and manage parameters to provide fast query responses.
  • Perform tests and evaluations regularly to ensure data security, privacy and integrity.
  • Develop processes for optimizing database security.
  • Install and maintain the performance of database servers.
  • Performance tuning of database systems.
  • Install, upgrade, and manage database applications.
  • Create automation for repeated database tasks.
  • Be available for on-call support as needed.
  • Monitor database performance, implement changes and apply new patches and versions when required
  • Drive the adoption of processes within the team that consider and meet the expectations of technical throughput rates and responses; processing times; effective resource utilization during operation and where the system or solution ensures maximum operational capacity requirements are met.
  • Good understanding of big data manipulation methodology.
  • Use high-speed transaction recovery techniques and backup data.
  • Diagnose and troubleshoot database errors.
  • Create and manage database reports, visualizations, and dashboards.
  • Recommend and implement emerging database technologies.
  • Implement improved processes that have a positive effect on the team??s performance and company bottom line.
  • Take an active involvement in problem resolution and where necessary works after hours to ensure that problems are resolved.
  • Shows foresight to prevent errors or delays in projects.
  • Demonstrate initiative by understanding, acquiring and implementing new knowledge and skills both within a team and to the wider group.
  • Incorporates the new abilities into the day to day operational activities to improve the performance of products and systems.
  • Ensure techniques, technologies, tools and processes used are in line with industry best practices.
  • Identify team members requiring specific knowledge, skill or understanding and seek ways to impart or upskill the team members through coaching and mentorship.
  • Verify the knowledge has been imparted successfully and if not, take steps to rectify gaps in the transfer of the knowledge.
  • Provide technical guidance to the team through collaboration sessions and knowledge sharing initiatives.

Personality and Attributes:

  • Decision-making
  • Problem-solving
  • Proactive attitude

