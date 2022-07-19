Senior Database Administrator – KwaZulu-Natal

The Role: A role exists for a Senior Database Administrator in Johannesburg and Umhlanga. We are looking for a well-motivated, energetic, inquisitive, highly proficient individual, who has a solid technical base. A technical expert to lead a team of Database Administrators whose primary focus is maintaining and enhancing our clients’s MS SQL based database offering.
The successful All-Star will administer, and secure organisational databases – ensuring the overall health of the system. We??re looking for someone with advanced SQL skills, as well as the ability to mentor and guide Junior Database Administrators.
Skills and Experience:
- 5-7 years experience in a commercial environment utilizing a high transaction database.
- 5+ years experience in MSSQL-all aspects.
- Advanced SQL skills and query writing skills.
- Advanced troubleshooting SQL skills.
- Experience in designing/optimizing MSSQL Databases.
- Proven experience in mentoring other DBAs.
Key Accountabilities:
- Ensure Database design is robust, scalable and operating optimally.
- Work with other DBAs to make sure that the solutions meet application requirements and performance goals.
- Actively contribute to planning meetings, documentation and testing.
- Determine, drive and document database policies, procedures and standards within the team.
- Set and maintain database standards.
- Ensure high DB availability as this has a public-facing web front end.
- Minimize database downtime and manage parameters to provide fast query responses.
- Perform tests and evaluations regularly to ensure data security, privacy and integrity.
- Develop processes for optimizing database security.
- Install and maintain the performance of database servers.
- Performance tuning of database systems.
- Install, upgrade, and manage database applications.
- Create automation for repeated database tasks.
- Be available for on-call support as needed.
- Monitor database performance, implement changes and apply new patches and versions when required
- Drive the adoption of processes within the team that consider and meet the expectations of technical throughput rates and responses; processing times; effective resource utilization during operation and where the system or solution ensures maximum operational capacity requirements are met.
- Good understanding of big data manipulation methodology.
- Use high-speed transaction recovery techniques and backup data.
- Diagnose and troubleshoot database errors.
- Create and manage database reports, visualizations, and dashboards.
- Recommend and implement emerging database technologies.
- Implement improved processes that have a positive effect on the team??s performance and company bottom line.
- Take an active involvement in problem resolution and where necessary works after hours to ensure that problems are resolved.
- Shows foresight to prevent errors or delays in projects.
- Demonstrate initiative by understanding, acquiring and implementing new knowledge and skills both within a team and to the wider group.
- Incorporates the new abilities into the day to day operational activities to improve the performance of products and systems.
- Ensure techniques, technologies, tools and processes used are in line with industry best practices.
- Identify team members requiring specific knowledge, skill or understanding and seek ways to impart or upskill the team members through coaching and mentorship.
- Verify the knowledge has been imparted successfully and if not, take steps to rectify gaps in the transfer of the knowledge.
- Provide technical guidance to the team through collaboration sessions and knowledge sharing initiatives.
Personality and Attributes:
- Decision-making
- Problem-solving
- Proactive attitude