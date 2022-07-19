Senior Database Administrator – KwaZulu-Natal

The Role: A role exists for a Senior Database Administrator in Johannesburg and Umhlanga. We are looking for a well-motivated, energetic, inquisitive, highly proficient individual, who has a solid technical base. A technical expert to lead a team of Database Administrators whose primary focus is maintaining and enhancing our clients’s MS SQL based database offering.

The successful All-Star will administer, and secure organisational databases – ensuring the overall health of the system. We??re looking for someone with advanced SQL skills, as well as the ability to mentor and guide Junior Database Administrators.

Skills and Experience:

5-7 years experience in a commercial environment utilizing a high transaction database.

5+ years experience in MSSQL-all aspects.

Advanced SQL skills and query writing skills.

Advanced troubleshooting SQL skills.

Experience in designing/optimizing MSSQL Databases.

Proven experience in mentoring other DBAs.

Key Accountabilities:

Ensure Database design is robust, scalable and operating optimally.

Work with other DBAs to make sure that the solutions meet application requirements and performance goals .

Actively contribute to planning meetings, documentation and testing.

Determine, drive and document database policies, procedures and standards within the team.

Set and maintain database standards.

Ensure high DB availability as this has a public-facing web front end.

Minimize database downtime and manage parameters to provide fast query responses.

Perform tests and evaluations regularly to ensure data security, privacy and integrity.

Develop processes for optimizing database security.

Install and maintain the performance of database servers.

Performance tuning of database systems.

Install, upgrade, and manage database applications.

Create automation for repeated database tasks.

Be available for on-call support as needed.

Monitor database performance, implement changes and apply new patches and versions when required

Drive the adoption of processes within the team that consider and meet the expectations of technical throughput rates and responses; processing times; effective resource utilization during operation and where the system or solution ensures maximum operational capacity requirements are met.

Good understanding of big data manipulation methodology.

Use high-speed transaction recovery techniques and backup data.

Diagnose and troubleshoot database errors.

Create and manage database reports, visualizations, and dashboards.

Recommend and implement emerging database technologies.

Implement improved processes that have a positive effect on the team??s performance and company bottom line.

Take an active involvement in problem resolution and where necessary works after hours to ensure that problems are resolved.

Shows foresight to prevent errors or delays in projects.

Demonstrate initiative by understanding, acquiring and implementing new knowledge and skills both within a team and to the wider group.

Incorporates the new abilities into the day to day operational activities to improve the performance of products and systems.

Ensure techniques, technologies, tools and processes used are in line with industry best practices.

Identify team members requiring specific knowledge, skill or understanding and seek ways to impart or upskill the team members through coaching and mentorship.

Verify the knowledge has been imparted successfully and if not, take steps to rectify gaps in the transfer of the knowledge.

Provide technical guidance to the team through collaboration sessions and knowledge sharing initiatives.

Personality and Attributes:

Decision-making

Problem-solving

Proactive attitude

