Senior Integration Test Analyst at Reverside

Experience:

• 5 to 8 years’ experience in Integration Test Execution.

• 3 to 6 years experienced in conducting Functional testing and Automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.

• Extensive knowledge of Integration Testing Tools.

• Limited knowledge of software development

• Extensive experience in Integration Testing.

• API Testing

• Web services Testing

• Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques.

The following will be an added advantage:

• Knowledge of the BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.

• Knowledge of C# and JAVA.

• UFT / Selenium and Jira Experience

• Experience in ISO Testing

• Agile Testing

• Experience in Automating API services

Competencies:

• Conceptual Thinking;

• Attention to detail;

• Excellent written and oral Communication;

• Managing complexity and ambiguity.

• Ability to learning quickly;

• Experience in Knowledge of Banking and Financial Services business;

• Strong analytical and problem solving skills;

• Team player – approachable, ability to share and consult others;

• Management Reporting;

• Resilience; and

• Self-starter.

Qualifications/ Certification:

• Degree / Diploma in a relevant field.

• Advanced ISTQB TA or equivalent.

Key deliverables:

Integration, Functional, Regression, Automation testing and User Acceptance Testing:

• Integration Testing Approach;

• Integration Testing Plans;

• Integration Testing Scripts;

• Read development code

• Operate in DevSecOps

• Test Execution Results;

• Defects Management Reports;

• Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates;

• Test Closure Reports;

• Integration Test Closure Report

• Knowledge Transfer Document per Project; and

• Test Completion Sign Off.

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

