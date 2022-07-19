Senior Linux Engineer – Gauteng

The Role: There’s an available role for a Senior Linux Engineer in Bryanston. As a Senior Linux Engineer, you will lead your Team to create and implement solutions using project management principles, you will be responsible for the implementation and monitoring of computer programs of the Linux system. You will also manage server security remediation activities, which includes conducting vulnerability scans and patching.

Skills and Experience:

Degree in Computer Science, business or a closely related area (BS in CS or EE, or equivalent).

Ability to make decisions with limited information.

Minimum 3+ years hands-on experience supporting Linux systems including 2 or more of: Virtualization – Primarily using KVM or OpenStack Containers – Docker, Kubernetes Storage technologies – block, object and network Linux integration with other environments (authentication/directory services, network file systems, etc.)

Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) (Preferred).

Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE) (Advantageous).

Red Hat Certified Architect (RHCA) (Advantageous).

Programming fundamentals in any language.

Understanding Linux troubleshooting and, permission SELinux.

Communicating clearly and setting the right expectations.

Key Accountabilities:

Support the requests of the Production and Development Teams to solve any problems related with the Linux servers;

Develop and oversee the backup, replication and disaster recovery strategies;

Maintain documentation for procedures, configurations and programs;

Ensure the Linux servers adhere to NIST and Department standards;

Perform server hardware maintenance and upgrades;

Develop automation scripts using BASH / Ansible;

Maintain software repositories and apply software updates;

Install, configure and maintain OpenShift environment;

Maintain/monitor the health of the Linux servers through both automated and manual processes;

Linux integration with other environments (authentication/directory services, network file systems, etc.);

Cloud computing (provisioning, monitoring, orchestration, etc.);

Understand OS and Application level bugs and advise on next steps;

Ability to communicate clearly and set the right expectations;

Applicable understanding of RedHat, OpenShift and Kubernetes;

Understand infrastructure as code and how to apply with terraform and yaml.

Personality and Attributes:

Programming fundamentals in any language;

Understanding Linux troubleshooting and, permission SELinux;

Communicating clearly and setting the right expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position