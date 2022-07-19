Senior Manager IT Service Delivery at South Africa – Gauteng Germiston

Imperial is an African focused provider of integrated market access and logistics solutions. With a focus on the following key industries – healthcare, consumer, automotive, chemicals, industrial and commodities – we take our clients’ and principals’ products to some of the fastest growing and most challenging markets in the world. As a leading global logistics provider, we seek out and leverage new technology to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions. Through our significant African footprint and international expertise, and with the support of our 25,000 people, Imperial’s purpose is to connect Africa and the world – and to improve people’s lives with access to quality products and services. Imperial became a wholly owned business of DP World in March 2022. For more information: [URL Removed] * Imperial’s Logistics Africa business, is the leading logistics supplier in South Africa, and one of the largest on the African continent, providing Contract Logistics, Road Freight and Lead Logistics Provider solutions.

* Imperial Logistics International business, has its headquarters in Duisburg, Germany and is responsible for all Group logistics activities (including Contract Logistics and Freight) outside of Africa.

* Imperial’s Market Access business builds complex route-to market solutions that provide principals access to patients and consumers across Africa through comprehensive channel strategies that integrate sourcing, sales, demand generation, distribution, marketing and promotions.

Develop and maintain effective and trusted relationships with business units, IT functions and external vendors that provide IT services.

• Act as the second in charge of the BU IT Executive

• Support the BU IT Executive functionally in execution of the D&IT strategies

• Act as the single point of contact and assume responsibility for service requests. Mobilise and coordinate the IT resources required to fulfil service requests including service catalogues, incident management, event, management, problem management, change management, IT and Cloud platform service requirements, etc. Escalate unresolve issues

• Manage business unit expectations in relation to services, priorities, and delivery timeframes

• Define standard operating procedures and Implement and manage end-to-end processes

• Determining ways to reduce costs without sacrificing customer satisfaction.

• Remaining organized and meeting deadlines.

• Manage operational risk and risk mitigation initiatives.

• Custodian of the BCP and Disaster recovery protocols and procedures

Service Strategy:

Primarily involved in the development, evolution and approval of the long-term vision for Service Management. Core fundamentals of the strategy will include

* Market relevance

* Differentiating o Industry leadership

* Value adding

Service Design

Guides and directs the build of the Service Design to ensure the incorporation of:

o Standards

o Customer needs

o Efficiencies

o Industry leadership

Relationship Management

• Maintaining positive relationships with both internal and external customers.

• Identifying customer needs and overseeing service delivery within the business context.

• Assessing customer feedback and using your creativity to establish, improve, and refine services

• Building partnerships and liaising with team leaders to determine the company’s services, delivery criteria, and solutions for issues that may arise

Service Management

• Responsible for making sure that services are being seamlessly delivered to the contract logistics clients

• Implement ITIL Framework as per Service Value Chain (SVC)

• Implement IT Service Desk Café within contract logistics

• Drive Strong service delivery mentality within the business.

• Implement and drive Service Management Practices: i.e Asset Management, Change Management, Incident Management, Release and Problem Management

People Management

• Manage and coach the D&IT teams within Business Unit.

• Create an engaging, enabling and productive work climate aligned to the employee value proposition by demonstrating leadership through personal commitment to organisational values.

• Implement and manage workforce planning, recruitment, learning and development, performance management, reward and recognition and employee relations to ensure an optimal working environment.

• Leading the service delivery team, managing conflict, and ensuring the team’s processes and tasks are carried out efficiently.

Vendor Management in Support of IT Exec

• Facilitate and maintain relationships between your organization and vendors/partners, negotiating contracts, creating standards for the vendors, and finding the best available vendors.

• Cultivate and maintain relationships with vendors,.

• Determining ways to reduce costs without sacrificing customer satisfaction.

• Maintaining and updating all vendor documentation

• Updating, renewing, and cancelling vendor contracts whenever needed

• Negotiating product pricing and contracts with vendors

• Communicating vendor responsibilities and obligations

Technical Perception

• Supervising D&IT teams to facilitate continual improvements in the service delivery and adhering to the agreed SLAs with BU

• Collaborating with technical design teams to set standards for software, hardware, and security

• Making sure that anti-virus updates and patches are applied effectively and promptly

• Enabling high-level performance benchmarks for access devices, such as PCs, laptops, and mobiles

• Proficiency in leading both physical and virtual teams

• Experience in dealing with third-party-provided services

• Operational ability in a diverse, large-scale environment

• Exceptional customer-facing skills

• In-depth knowledge of escalation procedures, incident management, and other disciplines related to service delivery

• Mastery of ITIL (Information Technology Infrastructure Library) principles

• Expertise in people management and leadership

• Strong organizational skills

• Capacity to train and guide junior team members

Minimum Qualifications

• ITIL V3/4 and Project Management Certifications.

• IT Diploma or degree preferable Minimum Skills and Experience

• Minimum of 10+ Years IT Digital Solution Service Delivery experience

• Experience in managing IT Managed Service Contracts, Infrastructure & Application type projects Behavioural Competencies

• Ability to prioritise tasks

• Time management and multi-tasking skills with the ability to meet deadlines

• Strong attention to detail

• Critical thinking and problem solving

• Adaptability & ability to tolerate stress

• Demonstrate competence in delivering projects

Technical Competencies

• Previous experience as a Team Lead or demonstrable experience in leading virtual teams

• Experience of managing 3rd parties and 3rd party delivered services

• Service Management or Support in a large-scale and diverse environment of incident management, escalation procedures and related disciplines

• Expert knowledge of ITIL disciplines

• Excellent leadership and people management skills

Equity statement:

Imperial is committed to Transformation, which encompasses Employment Equity, Diversity and Inclusion when recruiting internally and externally. It is company policy to promote from within wherever possible. Therefore, please be aware that internal candidates will be considered first before reviewing external applicants.

Desired Skills:

ITIL Foundations

Vendor management

IT Solutions

