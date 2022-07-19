Senior Mobile Developer

Jul 19, 2022

One of the largest retails in South Africa is looking for a Senior Mobile Developer to join their fantastic team

Location – Cape Town

The ideal candidate should:

  • Possess a passion for pushing mobile technologies to the limits.
  • Architect complex applications to allow for complex implementations where collaboration with 3rd parties is required.
  • Design, build and maintain the next generation of our mobile applications.
  • Continuously discover, evaluate, and implement new technologies to maximize development efficiency.
  • Deep understanding of and belief in Test Driven Development.
  • Unit-test code for robustness, including edge cases, usability, and general reliability. Set up and maintenance of the technical infrastructure.
  • Build pixel-perfect, buttery smooth UIs across both mobile platforms.
  • Leverage native APIs for deep integrations with both platforms.
  • Diagnose and fix bugs and performance bottlenecks for performance that feels native.
  • Reach out to the open-source community to encourage and help implement mission-critical software fixes-React Native moves fast and often breaks things.
  • Work within the frameworks of agile (SCRUM) methodologies

Knowledge and Skills Required:

  • 5-8 years experience in general software development.
  • 3-5 years experience in a senior developer role with specific exposure to mentoring and coaching a team of developers.
  • Exposure to and an understanding of corporate, retail, and customer interfacing environment in a similar role (non-sector specific).
  • Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle
  • Firm grasp of the JavaScript and TypeScript languages and their nuances, including ES6+ syntax
  • Knowledge of functional and object-oriented programming
  • Ability to write well-documented, clean JavaScript/TypeScript code
  • Rock-solid at working with third-party dependencies and debugging dependency conflicts
  • Familiarity with native build tools, like XCode, Gradle, Android Studio
  • Ability to write native code for specific platforms
  • Experience with offline storage, threading, and performance tuning.
  • Understanding of REST APIs, the document request model, and offline storage
  • Experiences with automated testing suites, like Jest or Mocha
  • Familiarity with CI/CD, git workflows, and ways of working

Desired Skills:

  • Mobile Development
  • API
  • XCode
  • Javascript
  • Typescript
  • Gradle
  • Android
  • IOS
  • ES6

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

