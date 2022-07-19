One of the largest retails in South Africa is looking for a Senior Mobile Developer to join their fantastic team
Location – Cape Town
The ideal candidate should:
- Possess a passion for pushing mobile technologies to the limits.
- Architect complex applications to allow for complex implementations where collaboration with 3rd parties is required.
- Design, build and maintain the next generation of our mobile applications.
- Continuously discover, evaluate, and implement new technologies to maximize development efficiency.
- Deep understanding of and belief in Test Driven Development.
- Unit-test code for robustness, including edge cases, usability, and general reliability. Set up and maintenance of the technical infrastructure.
- Build pixel-perfect, buttery smooth UIs across both mobile platforms.
- Leverage native APIs for deep integrations with both platforms.
- Diagnose and fix bugs and performance bottlenecks for performance that feels native.
- Reach out to the open-source community to encourage and help implement mission-critical software fixes-React Native moves fast and often breaks things.
- Work within the frameworks of agile (SCRUM) methodologies
Knowledge and Skills Required:
- 5-8 years experience in general software development.
- 3-5 years experience in a senior developer role with specific exposure to mentoring and coaching a team of developers.
- Exposure to and an understanding of corporate, retail, and customer interfacing environment in a similar role (non-sector specific).
- Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle
- Firm grasp of the JavaScript and TypeScript languages and their nuances, including ES6+ syntax
- Knowledge of functional and object-oriented programming
- Ability to write well-documented, clean JavaScript/TypeScript code
- Rock-solid at working with third-party dependencies and debugging dependency conflicts
- Familiarity with native build tools, like XCode, Gradle, Android Studio
- Ability to write native code for specific platforms
- Experience with offline storage, threading, and performance tuning.
- Understanding of REST APIs, the document request model, and offline storage
- Experiences with automated testing suites, like Jest or Mocha
- Familiarity with CI/CD, git workflows, and ways of working
Desired Skills:
- Mobile Development
- API
- XCode
- Javascript
- Typescript
- Gradle
- Android
- IOS
- ES6
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma