Senior Project Manager at SFG Engineering Services PTY LTD

Our client is seeking for well skilled Senior Project Manager with strong technical background in mineral processing plant to join their Cape Town based team.

Duties:-

To plan, co-ordinate and manage the design, procurement, construction and commissioning ofassigned projects and studies, including taking a leadership role in the preparation of proposals.

Ensure the quality of output of allocated project team(s), and that it is aligned with the needs of the project / study, the company objectives, the requirements of the client, and meets regulatory requirements.

Ensure the management and technical competence of the project team in the delivery of the projects / studies is enhanced and developed to meet the requirements of the Clients and their projects in accordance with the contract.

Develop and maintain the various project specific procedures, work practices, plans and protocols to enable the project team to work efficiently and maintain a consistent approach and high standard of work.

Ensure the timeliness and accuracy of the project control (reporting, costs, schedule, trends and change management) in terms of both direct and indirect costs in accordance with the contract and in-house procedures.

Develop and maintain productive client relationships.

Desired Skills:

Project plan

coordinate

Design

procurement

construction

Commissioning

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Minig and metals infrastructure and process industries.

