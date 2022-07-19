Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Rosebank

One of the biggest names in HR consulting is seeking a Senior Project Manager to join their fantastic team.

The ideal candidate should have:

Overall, 10 years + experience within Project Management

Previous experience as a Scrum Master beneficial

Experience in Jira and / or other project management tools is critical

Proven Experience in successfully rolling out software projects into Client Sites, specifically focused on software related projects as opposed to Infrastructure / hardware related projects

Proven Experience in managing projects from conception to end both internally and externally focused

Experience managing and executing projects using PMBOK / Prince2 standards

Proven success in the execution of projects, in line with the project plan

Proven experience in working on multiple projects simultaneously

Experience in working with various methodologies (i.e. Waterfall, )

Minimum Requirements:

B.Degree in Business Management / Informatics or related field preferable

PMBOK, Prince2 or equivalent qualification

Project Management Professional Certification will be beneficial

Exposure within a Payroll/HR Technology environment will be beneficial

Apply now for more info 🙂

Desired Skills:

PMBOK

Prince 2

HR

Payroll

Project Management

Scrum Master

Waterfall

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

