Senior Solutions Architect at Sabenza IT

As a Senior Software Solutions Architect, will be responsible for using internal client requirements to advise on the design, deployment and operation of application infrastructures.
They have experiences with projects through the software development process or Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
Must have over 8 years of mobile and web applications software solutions architect experience.
Job Profile Summary:
- Designs a complete and complex framework, system or product. Defines processes for technical platforms, system specifications, input/output and working parameters for hardware and/or software compatibility
- Conceives system interfaces and business application prototypes. Identifies, analyzes and resolves system design weaknesses
- Influences the shaping of future products by contributing to the framework (architecture) used across multiple products or systems
- Provides multi-layered technical expertise for next generation initiatives
Job Description:
- The Software Solutions Architect is responsible for the design, modification, and integration of software systems to translate business requirements into technology terms
- Specifically, this role develops software architecture and frameworks for software systems according to the required specifications
- Take responsibility for the various aspects of the software development from design, security, supportability, QA, and successful deployment in the production environment in line with business requirements and specifications
Criteria:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required
- 10+ years of mobile and web application development
- 2 – 4 years of software architect experience
- Experience developing web applications in client-side frameworks such as React, Angular, VueJS
- Backend languages/frameworks such as .NET, .NET Core, Java, Scala, NodeJS, Go or Python
- Excellent understanding of object-oriented JavaScript, TypeScript
Required Experience:
- Demonstrated experience with software systems architecture, design and development
- Demonstrated experience working as a Software Architect or Principal Software Engineer in a fast-paced environment
- Demonstrated experience in developing micro-services and RESTful APIs
Requirements:
- Excellent understanding of cloud architecture and services in multiple public clouds like AWS, GCP, Microsoft Azure
- Fluent in programming languages: C/C++, Java, Python, Node.js
- Excellent understanding of micro services-based software architecture and experience with API product development
- Expertise with SQL & no-SQL datastores including Elasticsearch, MongoDB, Cassandra
- Excellent knowledge of agile practices
- Advanced interpersonal and communication skills to interact with a variety of stakeholders effectively
- Ability to share and communicate ideas clearly, both orally and in writing, to executive staff, business sponsors, and technical resources in clear concise language
Apply now for more information
Desired Skills:
- software architecture
- Solution Architecture
- .net
- python
- scala
- java
- node
- Angular
- React
- vuejs
- web
- mobile application
- SDLC
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years