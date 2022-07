Software Engineer at Kwena – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

We are looking for a Software Engineer to join the Sensors team. The successful candidate will plan,design, and develop sensors as part of the software engineering team. The team develop Smart Sensors for the mining industry using vision sensors (cameras, lasers and more) to monitor systems like rock-crushers and heavy-duty conveyor-belts.

.

Responsibilities:

Implement new features and improvements in the application.

Write automated software tests.

Fix bugs found in the application.

Execute proper code version control and code reviewing co-workers’ work.

Help design and plan implementation of new features, improvements, and bug fixes.

Keep software documentation up to date.

Research and learn about technologies/libraries as required.

Keep software dependencies up to date and upgrade systems/libraries where necessary.

Communicate and meet with existing and new clients.

Requirements:- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Electrical, Mechatronics or Electronic Engineering- 3-5 Years in Software Development- Proficient programming in Python.- Experience with test automation and knowledge testing methodologies.- Experience with databases.- Experience with version control, specifically Git.- Experience with Linux.- Knowledge of software development processes (Agile/Kanban).- Experience with cloud hosting platforms (AWS/Azure) beneficial.

Desired Skills:

Linux

Agile

kanban

AWS

