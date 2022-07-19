Software Engineer (C, Linux, UNIX) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Kyalami Estate

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced provider of cutting-edge Software Solutions for the Logistics industry seeks your coding talents as a Software Engineer with proficiency in C, Linux & UNIX to join its Joburg team. Utilising a range of technologies, you will work on innovative and challenging projects across different industry sectors, gaining experience in “hands on” deployment in real operational environments. The ideal candidate must have the ability to solve problems through the use of your own techniques, have a suitable IT Degree/Diploma, 3 years or more experience in real-time Software Development including having delivered successful software application projects. Your must be skilled with C, Linux X86 & UNIX. Any experience of warehousing solutions, Mechatronics and/or Robotics and with Pascal on VMS will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

Write well designed and maintainable software that meets the stated objective and is developed in accordance with company standards. You will be issued work which is either for a complete non-complex system or a particular section of an overall complex solution. This could be for instance a small control system or the automation management process of a large-scale system.

Completing assigned support calls within contractual SLA timelines.

Deliver assigned tasks on time.

REQUIREMENTS:

Essential –

Tertiary IT qualification (Degree or Diploma).

3 Years or more in real-time Software Development role.

Experience in delivering successful software application projects.

C on Linux X86.

Linux and UNIX.

Fluent in English (both spoken and written).

A team player with a strong commitment to continuous learning.

You like a challenge and are willing to take accountability and responsibility.

Advantageous –

Pascal on VMS.

Experience of warehousing solutions, Mechatronics and/or Robotics.

ATTRIBUTES:

Able to solve problems through use of your own techniques.

Demonstratable skills in more than one programming language.

Demonstrate the ability to adapt and learn new programming languages fast.

Strong technical skills.

Reasonable at administrative tasks.

Holds themselves and team accountable.

