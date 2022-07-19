Solution Architect [Enterprise]

Jul 19, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting aSolution Architect [Technical] team on a permanent contract in Randburg, Gauteng.

Responsible for ensuring that iOCO Infrastructure Services?? business strategy uses defined technology systems architecture to achieve its goals.

Technical lead for the end-to-end design and building of new Service Solutions to commercialization within the frameworks and processes

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Matric certificate
  • Bachelor??s Degree in Computer Science
  • Architecture (TOGAF)

Preferred Qualification:

  • Technical Certification
  • Software Development
  • Security [CISSP]
  • Infrastructure and Networking
  • Cloud [AWS or Azure]

Experience Required:

  • 5 years?? experience in an Enterprise Architect role within the ICT environment, preferably in a Managed Service Provider environment
  • Strong rapid development experience within the context of new systems focusing on Security Services, Infrastructure Automation, and Orchestration.
  • Experience in working within a highly skilled team and engagement management in a ICT System Integrator or Service Provider capacity

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Fully operationalize new services into IT Operations, Security Operation and Business Operations.
  • Work closely with other solution architects and project to coordinating new services onboarding processes into operational division.
  • Creating solution architecture design, blue-print plans and required documents to outline service function and definitions.
  • Ensuring that service commercialization planned activities are carried out in a timely manner and within budget.
  • Keeping all parties involved with progress.

Personality and Attributes:

  • Ability to lead and co-ordinate teams and work with stakeholders
  • Ability to instill rigout and discipline in solution design aligned with iOCO standards
  • Senior person with strong technical skills
  • Interpret IT strategy (target architecture, baseline architecture and roadmap) in the context of the business strategy and advise the project team on design direction
  • Strong inter-personal, problem solving and management skills, who can take the lead on, and coordinate iOCO Infrastructure Services solutions
  • Ensure quality controls are in place and properly followed
  • Ensure the client sees iOCO as their strategic IT partner

