Solution Architect [Technical]

Jul 19, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting aSolution Architect [Technical] team on a permanent contract in Randburg, Gauteng.

Your functions will include: Managing new Service Commercialization within the frameworks and processes to operationalize new services. Overtime may be required.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Matric certificate
  • Past Technical Certification [infrastructure and Networking]
  • Strong ICT Infrastructure Architecture knowledge (ITIL or TOGAF)

Preferred Qualification:

  • Bachelor??s Degree in Information Technology

Experience Required:

  • 5 years?? experience in a Technical Architect role within the ICT environment, preferably in a Managed Service Provider environment
  • Strong scripting experience within the context of Infrastructure Automation and Orchestration.
  • Experience in working within a highly skilled team and engagement management in a ICT System Integrator or Service Provider capacity
  • Ability to lead and co-ordinate teams and work with stakeholders
  • Ability to instill rigout and discipline in solution design aligned with iOCO standards

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Design and build new Service Solutions to commercialization within the frameworks and processes
  • Fully operationalize new services into IT Operations.
  • Work closely with other solution architects and project to coordinating new services onboarding processes into operational division.
  • Creating solution architecture design, blue-print plans and required documents to outline service function and definitions.
  • Ensuring that service commercialization planned activities are carried out in a timely manner and within budget.
  • Keeping all parties involved with progress.

Personality and Attributes:

  • Senior person with strong technical skills
  • Interpret IT strategy (target architecture, baseline architecture and roadmap) in the context of the business strategy and advise the project team on design direction
  • Strong inter-personal, problem solving and management skills, who can take the lead on, and coordinate iOCO Infrastructure Services solutions
  • Ensure quality controls are in place and properly followed
  • Ensure the client sees iOCO as their strategic IT partner

