SQL Developer/Reporting Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

IMPLEMENT and enhance reporting solutions for both internal & external clients of a fast-paced Independent Asset Management Firm seeking your strong SQL ability and experience with data warehousing to be its next SQL Developer/Reporting Analyst. The scope of the role encompasses business requirements gathering, specification generation as well as solution implementation and subsequent query resolution. You must have 3-5 years’ suitable work experience with proficiency in SQL Server, SSRS, Excel and preferably have experience with GitHub, Asset Management and the Retail sector.

DUTIES:

Write reports/extracts/queries from requirements specifications using technologies such as SQL.

Ability to analyse and improve performance of stored procedures (SP).

Understand data architecture, as it relates to data being required by reporting solutions and query resolution.

Liaise with business areas to gather business requirements and translate these into specifications.

Analyse and resolve problems in existing reports/extracts/queries and then implement corrective actions.

Communicate effectively with internal stakeholders on analysis findings.

REQUIREMENTS:

3-5 Years relevant experience.

SQL Server, Transact SQL experience essential.

Microsoft Technologies (SQL Server, SSRS, Excel, etc.) essential

Source Control System knowledge desirable, GitHub.

Asset Management experience desirable.

Some Retail knowledge will be an advantage.

ATTRIBUTES:

Hardworking.

High attention to detail to ensure accuracy and integrity of data.

Excellent time management skills and ability to multi-task within a BAU environment.

Self-motivated and able to work independently or within a team.

Extremely organised.

“Get it right first time” attitude.

Excellent problem solving and troubleshooting skills.

A solid understanding of and appreciation for data quality.

Possess the ability to communicate analysis and insights to key stakeholders.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Developer

Reporting

Learn more/Apply for this position