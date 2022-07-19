SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATOR – Gauteng Centurion

JOB PURPOSE:

To support and maintain new and existing server infrastructure and software services.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

– Support all server infrastructure and applications for the different server environments.

– Support cloud platforms including but not limited to Office 365, Microsoft mobility and security stack, and Microsoft hosted infrastructure and application platforms.

– Assist in the design, build and deployment of Microsoft cloud security solutions.

– Research and recommend, enhancements to the security posture of the operational environment, based on leading industry practices.

– Implement security controls and threat protection, manage identity and access, and protect data, applications, and networks using Microsoft Cloud Security tools.

– Provide second- and third-line technical support to IT staff and service desk.

– Perform application deployment, service upgrades and patch management for all environments.

– Monitor service availability and troubleshoot system issues to support the ICT hosting environment and general operations within the company

– Support and maintain the Business continuity and recovery environments

– Create clear and concise documentation to formalise work stream processes.

– Comply with all relevant policies, procedures, standards, and guidelines

– Contribute and complete IT Operational projects as needed

– Document issues & track progress in ticketing system

– Maintain system performance by performing system monitoring and analysis, and performance tuning

– Daily service availability monitoring for availability and performance monitoring.

EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

– ICT relevant qualification (NQF Level 5 or equivalent qualification)

– Minimum 3 years’ experience in IT systems and/or infrastructure, supporting enterprise-scale security solutions.

– Min 2 years’ experience in supporting Microsoft 365 and related services.

– Any two of the following Microsoft Certified Certifications or related certifications (Microsoft Associate Level) are required:

o Microsoft 365 Certified: Security Administrator

o Microsoft Certified: Identity and Access Administrator

o Microsoft Certified: Enterprise Administrator

o Microsoft Certified: Security, Compliance, and Identity Fundamentals

o Microsoft Certified: Windows Server Hybrid Administrator Associate

o ITIL Foundation

– Excellent understanding of Intune and all security blades, including Defender, Threat

Protection and latest Microsoft E5 Security Product set.

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES:

– Customer Service – Takes personal responsibility for correcting customer service problems.

– Flexibility – Changes his/her perception, ideas or alters normal procedures to fit a specific

situation to get a job done and/or meet company goals

– Impact and Influence – Adapts a presentation or discussion to appeal to the interest or level of others

– Organisational Commitment – Acts to support the organisation’s mission and goals

– Commitment to professional learning – Finds out and permanently scans what the latest trends are in the local market (what other organisations’ practices are, new technologies, etc.)

– Teamwork – Publicly credits others who have performed well

– Analytical thinking – Makes multiple causal links: several potential causes of events,

several consequences of actions, or multiple-part chains of events (A leads to B leads to C leads to D)

– Achievement Orientation – Makes specific changes within the work system or in own work methods to improve performance

– Initiative – Demonstrates the ability to anticipate and proactively manage all the variables involved, to ensure that critical opportunities for the Centre are not missed.

– Tenacity – Anticipates and takes action to create an opportunity or avoid future crisis, looking ahead within a three-month time frame.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Will be required to work long hours where necessary.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Cloud Security

Microsoft E5 Security Product

ICT

Learn more/Apply for this position