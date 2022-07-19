Systems Analyst / Designer – Gauteng

The Role: We are recruiting a Senior Service Designer to works closely with Business to design and implement exceptional end to end customer service. This may include identifying current challenges and improvements with the way customers use current services or, innovating and building out new customer services.

This position requires a well-versed creative, design thinker and problem solver who is devoted to designing, pioneering and captivating user and customer experiences. Will be required to work in a multidisciplinary team, on expansive and complex omni-channel projects

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Matric

Professional HCI / UX / SD / Design Thinking certifications.

Preferred Qualification:

An (advanced) degree in a relevant field would be advantageous.

Proficiency with Sketch, InVision, Adobe Creative Suite, Zeplin, and other relevant design tools etc.

Portfolio of Service Design focused work samples

Experience Required:

0 ?? 2 years working experience.

Experience with web and mobile app design.

Working knowledge of responsive design and grid principles.

Strong typography, layout and visual design skills.

Working knowledge of the ideation and creation of UI design deliverables, such as Sitemaps, user flows, wireframes, lo-fi and hi-fi layouts, prototypes.

Experience designing for omni-channel services advantageous

Experience leading multi-disciplinary teams and projects is advantageous

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Build out a deep understanding of the business and/or service through research and the use of various primary and secondary techniques.

Guide stakeholders to set the vision for projects, including framing the problems to be solved and defining project success criteria.

Lead the synthesis of multiple data sources and research insights into artefacts (service ecosystem maps, customer journey maps, service blueprints, videos, storyboards) that tell compelling stories.

Tell compelling stories that are effective in communicating the client experience in a simple and engaging way.

Articulate and evangelise the value of service design within the client ecosystem.

Contribute to the creation and maintenance of internal design strategy, process, policy and methodology.

Engage in internal projects and initiatives where relevant.

Contribute to the Service Design industry, including keeping up to date on new trends, advances and best practices, and delivering thought leadership.

Share knowledge with peers and actively participate or contribute to the design communities.

Good skills in conducting and synthesising research, insights, and findings.

Good understanding of service design tools and methods.

Good skills in structuring and visualising journey maps, service ideation, concept communication and specification.

Facilitating workshops, set design sprints, business requirements etc. advantageous.

In-depth understanding of product development life cycles and methodologies (Agile, Lean, etc.)

Knowledgeable about interaction design principles and information architecture

Knowledgeable about design standards in UX/UI, service, and interaction design both for web and mobile

Strong understanding of design thinking, with the confidence to plan and lead a variety of research techniques to uncover market and user insights, pain points, and problems.

Demonstrate expertise in UX/CX/SD, storytelling, branding, or other specialised design skills that bring complex solutions to life creatively, efficiently, and powerfully.

Proven ability in leading multi-functional teams

Personality and Attributes:

Results primarily achieved by an individual or through project teams, with emphasis on technical/discipline knowledge rather than managing people.

Requires the application of expertise in professional area(s) to achieve results.

Reflects increasing depth of professional knowledge, project management and ability to influence others.

Performs routine assignments at an entry level.

Has no discretion to vary from established procedures by performing structured work assignments.

Uses existing procedures to solve routine or standard problems.

Receives instruction, guidance and direction from more senior level roles.

