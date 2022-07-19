Systems Analyst ( Information Systems) at Abantu Staffing Solutions – Eastern Cape

Jul 19, 2022

Job Description

To improve efficiency, reduce waste, identify and implement solutions, meet project deadlines and accurately document the necessary requirements to be done in accordance with local / global strategic planning and standards in compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of Interest Policy & S.H.E. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations

Qualification and Experience

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
  • 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing advantageous

The Job Requirements

  • Experience using DB2, Websphere Application Server, SOA, Microservices, Kubernetes
  • Knowledge in Cloud Computing, services and cloud platforms
  • Knowledge of APIs (e.g. REST)
  • Knowledge in Testing Platforms (Postman, SOAPUI)
  • Knowledge of DevOps Tools (JIRA, GitHub, SonarQube, Jenkins)
  • Knowledge of SAP would be advantageous
  • Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
  • Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
  • Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
  • Must have IT Development (Java) and Systems Knowledge
  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
  • Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
  • Must be able to demonstrate the ability to troubleshoot and resolve problems
  • Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously
  • Knowledge of supply chain processes would be advantageous
  • Willingness to travel nationally and internationally
  • Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function
  • Willingness to work a 3 shift model

Outputs

  • Responsible for designing solutions that meets business requirements. optimization, design trade-offs (build, buy or modify)
  • Responsible for designing a solution infrastructure that meets technical requirements. Considerations include high availability and failover design, system sizing requirements, scalability to meet future growth requirements.
  • Responsible for application transition from monolith to microservice architecture
  • Creation of Solution Documentation including test scripts
  • Responsible for automated interface testing with testing tools like SoapUI/Postman
  • Support of Business Analysts in day-to-day functions e.g. investigations, testing etc.
  • Integrate into a dynamic team building next generation solutions for Mercedes-Benz globally
  • Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team members
  • Promotion of continuous improvement culture within the team
  • Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies
  • Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types
  • Exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management
  • Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts for optimal customer experience
  • Manage ideas from design stage through to implementation and documentation
  • Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
  • Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT, the business and Centre of Competence (CoC)
  • Performing all outputs in compliance to the Company’s Integrity Codes & S.H.E. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations

