Technical Support Agent at Merchants – Western Cape Salt River

We are currently have several vacancies for Technical Support Agents.
You will provide technical support, information, resolve issues and provide any other service that may be required; as well as to interact with customer, concentration on resolving the issues, escalating learning and focusing on root causes of issues within an environment.
Minimum Requirements
Matric or NQF LV 4 Qualification
IT Qualification – Degree, Dliploma, Higher Certificate
Good Customer Service Skills
Good Communications skills
ADSL Wireless
Desired Skills:
- It Technician
- HelpDesk Experience
- 2nd line
- Call Logging