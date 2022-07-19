Technical Support Agent at Merchants – Western Cape Salt River

We are currently have several vacancies for Technical Support Agents.

You will provide technical support, information, resolve issues and provide any other service that may be required; as well as to interact with customer, concentration on resolving the issues, escalating learning and focusing on root causes of issues within an environment.

Minimum Requirements

Matric or NQF LV 4 Qualification

IT Qualification – Degree, Dliploma, Higher Certificate

Good Customer Service Skills

Good Communications skills

ADSL Wireless

Desired Skills:

It Technician

HelpDesk Experience

2nd line

Call Logging

