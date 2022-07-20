Android Developer

Developer Android
Designs, develops, and implements Android mobile applications to support business requirements. Follows approved life cycle methodologies, creates design documents, writes code and performs unit and functional testing of software. Contributes to the overall architecture and standards of the group, acts as an SME and plays a software governance role.
Android developers must be able to technically support and maintain the deployed applications on dev, test and production environments.
About the Position
- Familiarity with Agile development methodologies
- 7 + Years of Android Development experience
- Experience with software development in a test-driven environment
- Excellent understanding and application of design principles
- Familiar with UML
- Ability to learn new languages and technologies
- Excellent communication skills and being able to work independently or in a full team
- Resourcefulness and troubleshooting aptitude
- Attention to detail
- Have worked on at least 1 app published in the App or Play Store
- SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)
- Android Studio
- Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)
- Android
- WebLogic, Apache
- UML
- XML, JSON
- SOAP and REST Web Service Development
- J2EE
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree