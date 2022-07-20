The Business Analyst Team Lead is responsible for leading and coaching a team of Business Analysts, to maximise productivity and increase business delivery within the Business Analysis space.
Qualifications
- Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.
- Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similar
- Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience
Experience
- 5+ years experience SAP Merchandise Planning and Sourcing (SAP Master Data, Pricing, Promotions)
- Previous experience in leading a team including recruitment, resource allocation and people development
- Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
- Business Process Management experience
- Excellent communication, both written and verbal
- Excellent relationship management and collaboration skills
- Good planning and time management skills
- Good business and IT acumen
- Problem solving and decision making
- Ability to influence
- Organising, co-ordinating and directing
- Self-starter, with a can-do attitude
- Customer focused
- Analytical thinking
- Decision making
- Results driven
Knowledge and Skills
- Business understanding of the broader retail industry
- SAP experience
- Aris experience
- Very strong BA background
- 5+ years of SAP Merchandise Planning and Sourcing with hands on experience in the business processes in:
- Master Data (Articles, Listing, Sites, Vendors, Customers),
- Pricing (Retail and Purchase Prices)
- Promotions
- Imports & Exports (Tariffing, Compliance, Trade Preference, Cost Conditions)
- Conditions Contracts & Rebates
