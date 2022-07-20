Business Analyst

The Business Analyst Team Lead is responsible for leading and coaching a team of Business Analysts, to maximise productivity and increase business delivery within the Business Analysis space.

Qualifications

  • Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.
  • Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similar
  • Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience

Experience

  • 5+ years experience SAP Merchandise Planning and Sourcing (SAP Master Data, Pricing, Promotions)
  • Previous experience in leading a team including recruitment, resource allocation and people development
  • Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
  • Business Process Management experience
  • Excellent communication, both written and verbal
  • Excellent relationship management and collaboration skills
  • Good planning and time management skills
  • Good business and IT acumen
  • Problem solving and decision making
  • Ability to influence
  • Organising, co-ordinating and directing
  • Self-starter, with a can-do attitude
  • Customer focused
  • Analytical thinking
  • Decision making
  • Results driven

Knowledge and Skills

  • Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience
  • Business understanding of the broader retail industry
  • SAP experience
  • Aris experience
  • Very strong BA background
  • 5+ years of SAP Merchandise Planning and Sourcing with hands on experience in the business processes in:
  • Master Data (Articles, Listing, Sites, Vendors, Customers),
  • Pricing (Retail and Purchase Prices)
  • Promotions
  • Imports & Exports (Tariffing, Compliance, Trade Preference, Cost Conditions)
  • Conditions Contracts & Rebates

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • ARIS
  • merchandise planning
  • master data
  • CBAP
  • AAC
  • Business analysis

