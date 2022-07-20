The Business Analyst has to ensure that efficient and cost effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements
Qualifications Essential:
3 year Degree/Diploma
Desirable:
FTI Diploma
Experience Essential
- 5 years of experience in Business Analysis in a Financial Services/Banking domain within a retail environment
- 5 years of experience in ERP systems
- 2-3 years of experience in the Retail industry
- A strong technical background is required:
- Technical skills – knowledge of software and IT skills
- Data analysis – able to use logical techniques to analyze, describe, and evaluate data
- System analysis -able to find solutions to a given business function.
- System integration specification – able to bring different technological entities together to solve a given problem
- Functional specifications – able to explain in detail how a given technological solution would meet a given business requirement.
Experience in many of the following VAS services:
- *Wallet
- *Money Transfers
- *Saving and Gift cards
- *Insurance
- *Airtime and Data
- *Bills and Tickets
- Knowledge and Skills Knowledge:
- Formal training in business analysis and design
- methodologies
- Experience in participating in projects
- Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA
- environment
- Experience in a global business environment is preferred
- Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous.
Skills:
- Presentation and Workshop facilitation skills
- Estimation and planning of business analysis effort for projects
- Business Modelling tools – preferably ARIS
- Business analysis and elicitation techniques
- Process re-engineering and improvement
- Verbal and written communication skills (business writing)
Desired Skills:
- Aris
- VAS Services
- SAP ERP