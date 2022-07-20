Business Analyst

Jul 20, 2022

The Business Analyst has to ensure that efficient and cost effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements

Qualifications Essential:
3 year Degree/Diploma
Desirable:
FTI Diploma

Experience Essential

  • 5 years of experience in Business Analysis in a Financial Services/Banking domain within a retail environment
  • 5 years of experience in ERP systems
  • 2-3 years of experience in the Retail industry
  • A strong technical background is required:
  • Technical skills – knowledge of software and IT skills
  • Data analysis – able to use logical techniques to analyze, describe, and evaluate data
  • System analysis -able to find solutions to a given business function.
  • System integration specification – able to bring different technological entities together to solve a given problem
  • Functional specifications – able to explain in detail how a given technological solution would meet a given business requirement.

Experience in many of the following VAS services:

  • *Wallet
  • *Money Transfers
  • *Saving and Gift cards
  • *Insurance
  • *Airtime and Data
  • *Bills and Tickets
  • Knowledge and Skills Knowledge:
  • Formal training in business analysis and design
  • methodologies
  • Experience in participating in projects
  • Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA
  • environment
  • Experience in a global business environment is preferred
  • Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous.

Skills:

  • Presentation and Workshop facilitation skills
  • Estimation and planning of business analysis effort for projects
  • Business Modelling tools – preferably ARIS
  • Business analysis and elicitation techniques
  • Process re-engineering and improvement
  • Verbal and written communication skills (business writing)

Desired Skills:

  • Aris
  • VAS Services
  • SAP ERP

