Business Analyst

The Business Analyst has to ensure that efficient and cost effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements

Qualifications Essential:

3 year Degree/Diploma

Desirable:

FTI Diploma

Experience Essential

5 years of experience in Business Analysis in a Financial Services/Banking domain within a retail environment

5 years of experience in ERP systems

2-3 years of experience in the Retail industry

A strong technical background is required:

Technical skills – knowledge of software and IT skills

Data analysis – able to use logical techniques to analyze, describe, and evaluate data

System analysis -able to find solutions to a given business function.

System integration specification – able to bring different technological entities together to solve a given problem

Functional specifications – able to explain in detail how a given technological solution would meet a given business requirement.

Experience in many of the following VAS services:

*Wallet

*Money Transfers

*Saving and Gift cards

*Insurance

*Airtime and Data

*Bills and Tickets

Knowledge and Skills Knowledge:

Formal training in business analysis and design

methodologies

Experience in participating in projects

Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA

environment

Experience in a global business environment is preferred

Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous.

Skills:

Presentation and Workshop facilitation skills

Estimation and planning of business analysis effort for projects

Business Modelling tools – preferably ARIS

Business analysis and elicitation techniques

Process re-engineering and improvement

Verbal and written communication skills (business writing)

Desired Skills:

Aris

VAS Services

SAP ERP

