Business Analyst

Role Purpose:

Conduct analysis of business needs to provide software application solutions focused on delivering business value.

Together with a range of business, technical and technology stakeholders, you will help design and implement innovative solutions to meet business objectives.

You are responsible for working with multiple stakeholder groups across the organization to identify, investigate and analyze challenges faced by the enterprise.

The Business Analyst will synthesize the business requirements, which will in turn inform the solution design.

Experience and Qualifications

5+ years’ experience as a Business Analyst

Relevant Degree (essential)

Experience and sound knowledge of Agile methodologies and continuous delivery models

IIBA certification (Essential)

Responsibilities and work outputs

Identifying, investigating, and analyzing problems faced by business; propose documented solutions that fully address the business requirements needed to optimize the business.

Keeping abreast of market changes and internal system developments ensuring that all new processes align to best practices.

Accountable for eliciting requirements and solution design through conducting requirement session (JAD), interviews and reviewing (extracting info) existing documentation.

Collaborating with stakeholders to document business process maps, business requirement definitions and business requirements specifications.

Developing and documenting detailed functional and non-functional requirements specifications in line with standards.

Critically evaluating business processes in order to establish time and cost parameters and make innovative recommendations that will positively impact the business.

Investigating and analyzing alternative solutions and propose the best approach to meet a business need.

Developing solutions that encompass the entire system (people, process, and technology).

Assisting in the identification of risks and issues pertaining to the implementation of the solution requirements.

Documenting the impact and interactions of business process and requirements to support system design and development.

Contributing to the successful implementation of projects in order to achieve the business outcome.

Supporting integrated systems testing and review testing results.

Participating in quality reviews and implement corrective measures to enhance the solution.

Identifying and analyzing deficiencies, loopholes, etc. in operational processes and propose a way forward to effectively deal with them.

Investigating and proposing process optimization opportunities in the context of best practice and improved operational efficiency.

Developing and maintaining productive working relationships with peers and organizational role players to achieve optimal cross process integration.

Competencies

Customer/ Stakeholder Commitment

Business Acumen

Drive for Results

Leads Change and Innovation

Reporting and Interpretation

Collaboration

Impact and Influence

Self-Awareness and Insight

Diversity and Inclusiveness

Institutional Process Analysis & Redesign

Desired Skills:

IIBA

Agile

JAD

