Business Analyst
Remote/Hybrid
- You will partner with PO and PM to understand and articulate product vision and roadmap for customers
- Facilitate and lead Agile ceremonies and onboarding trainings for new comers
- Help business from different areas to achieve valuable and reliable outcomes
- Help the team on evaluating dependencies and setting realistic work prioritization
- Work with the technical team to translate business requirements into technical solution
- Analyse the As-Is situation and collaborate with clients to create artifacts (epics, stories, etc.) to maximize value
- Facilitate analysis workshops/meetings with senior client stakeholders to outline business vision, objective, product roadmap and a project release plan
- Collaborate with teammates on the analysis and design of complex business solutions using the latest data provisioning technologies
- Be involved on sharing knowledge, mentoring and evangelizing Agile, Lean, and Continuous Development best practices.
- Understanding the finance domain and processes is essential for this role.
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- As-is process