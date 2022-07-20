Business Analyst IT

Education & Qualification
- BCom or BTech Information Systems degree or equivalent.
- Certificate of capability in Business Analysis (CCBA)
Experience/Skills
- 5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst.
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in writing of software functional specifications, writing of software business requirement specifications, and Business Analysis in the field of application (Software) design and Business Intelligence.
- Experience/skills in unified modelling language and business process modelling notation.
- Product Analysis experience
- Data testing experience
- Experience in facilitating workshops with customers, including GAP analysis, documentation, and writing specifications
- Understanding of the customer’s expectations
Reporting to Manager: Analysis and Architecture
Role Overview
The Business Analyst supports the Senior Business Analyst in the delivery requirements and process as well as assist in the logical design of systems and databases for the business processes. Performs detailed analysis, document processes and perform user acceptance testing to support development of innovative solutions to enable business objectives. The Business Analyst serves as the conduit for managing system requirements between the business and the Software Development team throughout projects. The purpose of the job is to ensure that the software development team has the required understanding of the business requirements. Ensuring that the final product meets the required needs of business or customer.
Key Tasks and Responsibilities
- Consultancy Services
- Attend Technical and Application Functional meetings
- Document Business requirements.
- Liaise with Development teams on proposed solutions
- Assist Customer with UAT testing
- Write and maintain testing scripts
- Visit client sites and document observed incidents and issues.
- Conduct customer requirement workshops.
- Conduct joint application design session.
- Quality Assurance of deliverables.
- Business Analysis
- Create functional solutions with the customer
Advise and document improved Service Processes
Engage with client and Incident Management Teams in the avoidance of interruptions (Pro-active Problem Management), i.e. via a trend-analysis of important services or historical Incidents
- Analyse the client’s business requirements and processes, map and document their existing business requirements.
- Apply business analysis and process modelling techniques and define/design business requirements based on research
- Collaborate with software teams and project managers to finalise client’s requirements Provide operational, technical and related ad-hoc support for other departments and divisions
- Ensure adherence to best practice operations processes and policies.
- Design customer journey mapping
- Agile project delivery approach.
- Write technical specifications.
- Handover Documentation to Service Lines
- Application
- Understanding the business requirements, and through a structured process documenting, validating and translating it into functional specifications that are used by developers to craft a technical solution.
- Testing and validating the functionality of the technical solution against the business requirements.
- Interfacing between the business client and the development team with regards to the business and functional requirements.
- Ensuring that the business requirements are delivered in the implemented solution.
- Identify and investigate recurring incidents at sites
- Investigate and make suggestions to permanently sort out Root Causes that causes Incidents
- Do Feasibility study on permanent solution to sort out root causes
- Follow through suggestions to sort out identified Root Causes
- Facilitate workshops.
- Reporting & Administration
- Generate supporting documentation for monthly reports, Process & Business Improvement Diagrams, Business and User Requirements, Business cases and input to Training Documentation.
- Report on system issue/error log register.
Stakeholder Relations
- Provide specialised and technical support to internal and external stakeholders to ensure achievement of functional and organisational objectives
- Build, support and maintain healthy, diverse internal and external relations and implement remedial actions where required, in the achievement of organisational goals
Personal Attributes
- Good Interpersonal and communication skills
- Ability to work effectively as a team member
- Loyalty and strong commitment
- Highly structured and able to work independently when required
- Time and priority management
- Meticulous
- Persistence
- Creative and analytical problem solving
- Integrity and honesty
