Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

The Business Analyst Team Lead is responsible for leading and coaching a team of Business Analysts, to maximise productivity and increase business delivery within the Business Analysis space.

Qualifications

Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.

Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similar

Facilitation or Coaching qualification / experience

Experience

5+ years experience SAP Merchandise Planning and Sourcing (SAP Master Data, Pricing, Promotions)

Previous experience in leading a team including recruitment, resource allocation and people development

Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Business Process Management experience

Excellent communication, both written and verbal

Excellent relationship management and collaboration skills

Good planning and time management skills

Good business and IT acumen

Problem solving and decision making

Ability to influence

Organising, co-ordinating and directing

Self-starter, with a can-do attitude

Customer focused

Analytical thinking

Decision making

Results driven

Knowledge and Skills

Business understanding of the broader retail industry

SAP experience

Aris experience

Very strong BA background

5+ years of SAP Merchandise Planning and Sourcing with hands on experience in the business processes in:

Master Data (Articles, Listing, Sites, Vendors, Customers),

Pricing (Retail and Purchase Prices)

Promotions

Imports & Exports (Tariffing, Compliance, Trade Preference, Cost Conditions)

Conditions Contracts & Rebates

Desired Skills:

SAP

ARIS

merchandise planning

master data

CBAP

AAC

Business analysis

