Business Analyst – Western Cape Stellenbosch

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Business Analyst to optimise business efficiencies made possible by automation, digital, information and communications technologies through systematically analysing and defining business requirements.
Key Performance Areas:
- Analyse and define business requirement
- Collaborate to design
- Support solution implementation
Job Requirements:
Qualifications:
Minimum:
- Grade 12 National Certificate
- Business Analysis Foundation Programme, Faculty Training Institute (FTI)
- Certificate Programme in Business Analysis, FTI
Ideal:
- National Diploma in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Technology – Programming
- Advanced Business Analysis Programme, FTI
- Applied Programme in Business Analysis, FTI
- Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP) Certification Preparation, FTI
Knowledge & Experience:
- Business and data analysis
- Communication and translation of information across business and technical environments
- Functional and business process design
- Evidence-based best practice solutions
- Stakeholder collaboration
- Interface between business and Technology
- Project Management principles and relevant development lifecycle experience
- Agile development lifecycle principles and experience
- 3+ years as IT BA experience
Ideal:
- Operational and functional understanding of applications
- Banking systems, processes, and technologies understanding
- Relevant applications and programming knowledge
- Knowledge of software assurance / development of test plans
- Screen flow and design
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Data Analysis
- Agile Development Lifecycle
- Banking
- Software Assurance
- Screen flow & design
- IT Business Analysis