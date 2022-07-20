Business Analyst – Western Cape Stellenbosch

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Business Analyst to optimise business efficiencies made possible by automation, digital, information and communications technologies through systematically analysing and defining business requirements.

Key Performance Areas:



Analyse and define business requirement

Collaborate to design

Support solution implementation

Job Requirements:

Qualifications:

Minimum:



Grade 12 National Certificate

Business Analysis Foundation Programme, Faculty Training Institute (FTI)

Certificate Programme in Business Analysis, FTI

Ideal:



National Diploma in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Technology – Programming

Advanced Business Analysis Programme, FTI

Applied Programme in Business Analysis, FTI

Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP) Certification Preparation, FTI

Knowledge & Experience:

Business and data analysis

Communication and translation of information across business and technical environments

Functional and business process design

Evidence-based best practice solutions

Stakeholder collaboration

Interface between business and Technology

Project Management principles and relevant development lifecycle experience

Agile development lifecycle principles and experience

3+ years as IT BA experience

Ideal:

Operational and functional understanding of applications

Banking systems, processes, and technologies understanding

Relevant applications and programming knowledge

Knowledge of software assurance / development of test plans

Screen flow and design

3+ years as IT BA experience

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / Facebook page @wePlace / LinkedIn [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Data Analysis

Agile Development Lifecycle

Banking

Software Assurance

Screen flow & design

IT Business Analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position