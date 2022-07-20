Business Intelligence Manager (Industrial Engineering) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Business Intelligence Manager is tasked with engaging business stakeholders at various levels of the organization to understand business requirements and processes using effective analytical, communication, and organizational skills; and assisting with developing solutions that meet business objectives within project timeframes. In this role, the activities will relate to projects of various complexities and priority as well as creating decision making tools for the organization (i.e. reporting tools).

Duties & responsibilities

Lead and manage multiple process & system improvements and data-driven projects on time and specifications agreed upon.

Lead cross-functional work teams, facilitate user acceptance and promote a culture of improvement by training system users.

Contribute to the development of the digitalization roadmap, critical tasks, and performance targets

Be the custodian of the company systems & processes and serve as the conduit between the business and the Information Systems & Information Technology teams

Provide expertise and technical knowledge based on suite of applications.

Interact with business users to understand user requirements, analyze needs and translate business needs to technical specifications

Create system specifications and guide development to meet users’ requirements Demonstrate leadership by establishing and articulating a clear vision of success and how goals and objectives will be achieved.

Manage the preparation and execution of test scripts to verify accuracy of system development, compile user manuals, system training and system set-up

Streamline and review all business processes within system requirements.

Eliminate unnecessary and manual processes.

Obtain synergy amongst all stakeholders within the business.

Oversee the migration of front-end tools from legacy systems to new solutions.

Qualifying Experience:

Degree in Industrial Engineering and/or System Engineering

Microsoft Excel Advance, Power BI and/or SQL, Visio, Lucid Chart or similar solutions Experience managing and leading a team.

7 or more years’ experience in business and system improvement.

Strong analytical skills with the ability to independently collect, organize, analyze, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy.

Strong troubleshooting skills and root-cause analysis ability.

Strong planning, organizing and time management skills

Working knowledge on translating business needs into technical specifications

Experience in using agile SDLC, scrum framework, six-sigma tools, lean methods, business and data analysis

Experience in system design (UIs, mock-ups, etc.)

Experience in report writing and executive feedback

Desired Skills:

Industrial Engineering

Business intelligence

Systems Engineering

Power BI

SQL

Visio

Lucid Chart

Systems Improvement

Analysis

SDLC

Six Sigma

Lean Methods

Business Analysis

Data Analysis

Learn more/Apply for this position