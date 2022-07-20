CRM D365 Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Candidate will be responsible for the design, implementation and support of the technology solutions that enable the Institutional business area and central business functions to achieve their business objectives. The team strives to provide long-term solutions in a timely manner while ensuring stability, consistency and scalability.

You will interact with business users, Business Analysts and other developers to understand user [URL Removed] solutions in Microsoft Dynamics 365 CE including integration [URL Removed] in design and planning sessions. Testing and deployment of new development.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Dynamics 365

Javascript

.Net

Saas

Sql Server

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The company is an independent investment management company. They are focused on generating long-term wealth for our clients within the africa region.

