CRM Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

As the CRM DEVELOPER, you will be responsible for developing and implementing the ZOHO CRM management system, while being responsible for identifying customer service needs and implementing these enhancements alongside the business strategy. You will join a fast-paced and dynamic environment with a highly specialized technical team developing and deploying new features on the CRM Systems.

Desired Skills:

ZOHO

Deluge

Javascript

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

As market leaders, this property site is changing the way the property industry operates by placing the importance of technology at the forefront of what they do, helping buyers, renters, and those selling increase accessibility and exposure to the wider market.

