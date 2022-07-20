Data Analyst

Jul 20, 2022

Main purpose of the position:

  • Source and transform a wide range of data across the business into formats that can be used by end-users to develop and improve the business and assist with making smarter decisions and delivering better products

Qualifications and Experience Required:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Information Systems or a related field from an accredited University or College
  • Minimum 3-5 year’s work experience as a Data Analyst from a Retail or Credit Finance background essential
  • Knowledge of programming languages like SQL, Oracle, R, MATLAB, and Python
  • Technical proficiency regarding database design development, data models, techniques for data mining, and segmentation
  • Experience in handling reporting packages like Business Objects, programming (Javascript, XML, or ETL frameworks), databases
  • Proficiency in statistics and statistical packages like Excel, VI to be used for data set analysing
  • In depth knowledge of data visualization software like Tableau, Qlikview, Power BI
  • Experience in working with AWS (S3) would be an added advantage
  • Knowledge of how to create and apply the most accurate algorithms to datasets in order to find solutions
  • Experience in working with stakeholders to assess potential risks
  • Experience in analysing existing tools and databases and providing software solution recommendations
  • Ability to translate business requirements into non-technical, lay terms
  • High-level experience in methodologies and processes for managing large-scale databases
  • Demonstrated experience in handling large data sets and relational databases with proven SQL skills
  • Understanding of addressing and metadata standards
  • Adept at queries, writing reports, and making presentations
  • Ability to work with data profiling, data quality and reference data toolsets
  • Understanding of predictive modelling, machine-learning, clustering and classification techniques, and algorithms

Key Performance Areas:
Data Management:

  • Managing master data, including creation, updates, and deletion and data integrity
  • Managing users and user roles
  • Provide quality assurance of imported data, working with quality assurance analysts if necessary
  • Commissioning and decommissioning of data sets
  • Processing confidential data and information according to guidelines
  • Managing and designing the reporting environment, including data sources, security, and metadata
  • Supporting initiatives for data integrity and normalization
  • Evaluating changes and updates to source production systems
  • Providing technical expertise in data storage structures, data mining, and data cleansing
  • Adhere to internal documentation, processes, protocols, and standards

Data Analysis:

  • Extract and combine data from various sources and analyse information retrieved
  • Interpret data, analyse results, and provide ongoing reports
  • Leverage data to find new ways of analysing key metrics
  • Identify, analyse and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets
  • Understand the business data flows and consumption of data in order to create new analysis that will highlight areas of improvement

Development:

  • Develop & generate reports, analyses, and visualisation
  • Assessing tests and implementing new or upgraded software and assisting with strategic decisions on new systems
  • Stakeholder Engagement – engage with stakeholders to define the requirements that would meet the specific needs of a business problem
  • Actioning and delivering on areas identified through stakeholder engagements and own insights
  • Data Integration – writing code
  • Build analytical products that promote access to data and accelerate the time to insight
  • Establish automated data processes and track key performance indicators (KPI)
  • Participate in post-implementation reviews of development

Reporting:

  • Prepare, publish, and provide commentary for standing reports and dashboards on time against daily, weekly, monthly, and annual deadlines
  • Supporting the data warehouse in identifying and revising reporting requirements
  • Generating reports from single or multiple systems
  • Troubleshooting the reporting database environment and reports
  • Training end-users on new reports and dashboards

About The Employer:

Growing Retail Compnay is expanding and looking for an experienced Data Analyst who comes from a Retail or Credit Risk background

