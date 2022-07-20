Data Analyst at Old Mutual – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Jul 20, 2022

This role is individually accountable for developing and implementing adhoc and regular reports and dashboards. Additionally, performing data extraction, manipulation and descriptive/ exploratory data analysis.

Responsibilities will include:

  • Design and implement scalable and robust processes for ingesting and transforming datasets.
  • Enable the business to solve the problem of working with large volumes of data in diverse formats, and in doing so, enable innovative solutions.
  • Identify, design and implement robust process improvement activities to drive efficiency and automation for greater scalability. This includes looking at new solutions and new ways of working.
  • Work with various stakeholders across the organisation to understand data requirements and apply deep technical knowledge of data management to solve key business problems.
  • Provide specialised support in the operational environment with all relevant support teams for data services.
  • Support test and deployment of new services and features.
  • Work on projects
  • Scrub and analyse data as it pertains to FM Operations and Business needs (data governances).
  • Build dashboards and reports for utilisation to resolve people related queries.
  • Meet with internal stakeholder, understand their requirements and source/craft reports/analysis to address stakeholder needs.
  • Coordinate and action data extractions integrating data sets across systems and applications.
  • Automate reports and perform data quality checks and validates results.
  • Provide coaching, training and upskilling as required

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • 3-5 years of experience data analytics.
  • 1-2 years experience in defining and reporting on metrics and sourcing data.
  • 1-2 years experience in defining system requirements in alignment operational needs.
  • Minimum 4 years of extensive Advanced Excel including power query and power pivot or those ETL tools experience is a prerequisite
  • Experience in MS Access and MS SQL is beneficial
  • An ability to engage stakeholders across all levels within the organisation.
  • Detailed orientated with the ability to see bigger picture and drive initiatives to gain insights.
  • Strong relationship management experience.
  • Advantageous – data governance experience

Desired Skills:

  • Excel Advanced
  • MS SQL
  • ETL
  • Data manipulation
  • Data Cleansing
  • Data extraction
  • Data analysis
  • Microsoft Power BI

