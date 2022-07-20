Data Analyst at Old Mutual

This role is individually accountable for developing and implementing adhoc and regular reports and dashboards. Additionally, performing data extraction, manipulation and descriptive/ exploratory data analysis.

Responsibilities will include:

Design and implement scalable and robust processes for ingesting and transforming datasets.

Enable the business to solve the problem of working with large volumes of data in diverse formats, and in doing so, enable innovative solutions.

Identify, design and implement robust process improvement activities to drive efficiency and automation for greater scalability. This includes looking at new solutions and new ways of working.

Work with various stakeholders across the organisation to understand data requirements and apply deep technical knowledge of data management to solve key business problems.

Provide specialised support in the operational environment with all relevant support teams for data services.

Support test and deployment of new services and features.

Work on projects

Scrub and analyse data as it pertains to FM Operations and Business needs (data governances).

Build dashboards and reports for utilisation to resolve people related queries.

Meet with internal stakeholder, understand their requirements and source/craft reports/analysis to address stakeholder needs.

Coordinate and action data extractions integrating data sets across systems and applications.

Automate reports and perform data quality checks and validates results.

Provide coaching, training and upskilling as required

Desired Experience & Qualification

3-5 years of experience data analytics.

1-2 years experience in defining and reporting on metrics and sourcing data.

1-2 years experience in defining system requirements in alignment operational needs.

Minimum 4 years of extensive Advanced Excel including power query and power pivot or those ETL tools experience is a prerequisite

Experience in MS Access and MS SQL is beneficial

An ability to engage stakeholders across all levels within the organisation.

Detailed orientated with the ability to see bigger picture and drive initiatives to gain insights.

Strong relationship management experience.

Advantageous – data governance experience

Desired Skills:

Excel Advanced

MS SQL

ETL

Data manipulation

Data Cleansing

Data extraction

Data analysis

Microsoft Power BI

