Data Analyst at Old Mutual

This role is individually accountable for developing and implementing adhoc and regular reports and dashboards. Additionally, performing data extraction, manipulation and descriptive/ exploratory data analysis.
Responsibilities will include:
- Design and implement scalable and robust processes for ingesting and transforming datasets.
- Enable the business to solve the problem of working with large volumes of data in diverse formats, and in doing so, enable innovative solutions.
- Identify, design and implement robust process improvement activities to drive efficiency and automation for greater scalability. This includes looking at new solutions and new ways of working.
- Work with various stakeholders across the organisation to understand data requirements and apply deep technical knowledge of data management to solve key business problems.
- Provide specialised support in the operational environment with all relevant support teams for data services.
- Support test and deployment of new services and features.
- Work on projects
- Scrub and analyse data as it pertains to FM Operations and Business needs (data governances).
- Build dashboards and reports for utilisation to resolve people related queries.
- Meet with internal stakeholder, understand their requirements and source/craft reports/analysis to address stakeholder needs.
- Coordinate and action data extractions integrating data sets across systems and applications.
- Automate reports and perform data quality checks and validates results.
- Provide coaching, training and upskilling as required
Desired Experience & Qualification
- 3-5 years of experience data analytics.
- 1-2 years experience in defining and reporting on metrics and sourcing data.
- 1-2 years experience in defining system requirements in alignment operational needs.
- Minimum 4 years of extensive Advanced Excel including power query and power pivot or those ETL tools experience is a prerequisite
- Experience in MS Access and MS SQL is beneficial
- An ability to engage stakeholders across all levels within the organisation.
- Detailed orientated with the ability to see bigger picture and drive initiatives to gain insights.
- Strong relationship management experience.
- Advantageous – data governance experience
Desired Skills:
- Excel Advanced
- MS SQL
- ETL
- Data manipulation
- Data Cleansing
- Data extraction
- Data analysis
- Microsoft Power BI