Developer – C# at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client aims to make an impact through finding solutions for even the most challenging requirements. Our client started as a three-man operation that was dedicated to developing and supporting a single product.

Role Responsibilities:

Analysing system requirements and prioritising tasks.

Writing clean, testable code.

Taking ownership of the maintenance and enhancement of the product.

Working with the product manager and internal testing team.

Supporting / mentoring junior developers.

Documenting development and operational procedures.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Relevant experience working as a Software Developer.

Experience working with the following:

C# | SQL / SQLite | Windows and Web services



Mobile application development (Xamarin and Android)



SSRS | SOAP

Knowledge of the following would be ideal:

Dev Express



Azure / Dev ops



Git

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL

Development

Learn more/Apply for this position