DevOps Engineer (Team Lead) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Century City

ENVIRONMENT:

MANAGE infrastructure which includes setup, monitoring, resource allocation, and deployment architecture using a wide range of AWS and Azure cloud technologies as your technical expertise is sought to fill the role of a DevOps Engineer (Team Lead) by a Software Dev house providing customised business and mobile solutions. The successful candidate will enjoy solving complex problems and knows how to manage stress when under pressure. You will have 5 years or more suitable work experience which equips you to design, manage, deploy and operate sophisticated large-scale transactional system architecture using leading cloud-based platforms. You must also have experience leading a small team and your tech tools should include Docker, Kubernetes, Elastic Beanstalk, Terraform, Ansible, Python, Go, Java, JavaScript, TypeScript and significant experience with open-source operating system environments.

DUTIES:

Project Planning.

Development.

Deployment.

Maintenance and Troubleshooting.

Performance Management.

Write software in line with industry standards and design patterns.

Debug software for optimum functioning.

REQUIREMENTS:

5 Years or more relevant work experience which enables you to design, manage, deploy and operate sophisticated large-scale transactional system architecture using leading cloud-based platforms.

Experience managing a small team.

Container orchestration services – Docker, Kubernetes, Elastic Beanstalk.

Infrastructure As Code technologies – Terraform, Ansible.

Agile Software Development in Python, Go, Java, JavaScript, TypeScript.

Significant experience with open-source operating system environments.

ATTRIBUTES:

Collaborative.

Problem solver.

Independent thinker.

Organized.

Professional.

Knows how to manage stress when under pressure.

Displays self-awareness and leadership.

