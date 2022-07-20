Facebook maintains 78% reach in the US

Facebook might have lost its charm among younger generations, but it continues to be the most popular social media platform in the US – and by some margin: according to the numbers presented by AugustaFreePress.com, 78% of the US population uses Facebook regularly.

According to a recent Statista survey, 78% of US adults use Facebook regularly. The survey was conducted among 6 764 US respondents aged 18-64, over 2021 and 2022. The survey asked respondents what social media platforms they use regularly. The options didn’t include instant messaging apps.

Video platform YouTube, owned by Google, is the second name on the list, with 67% of respondents saying they regularly use YouTube.

Instagram, owned by the same company as Facebook, is the third-most popular social media platform among US adults, with 52% of those surveyed saying they regularly use Instagram.

TikTok is the fourth-most popular platform among US adults. The Chinese-based platform was launched in 2016 and is the youngest platform on the list. Furthermore, it is also the only platform owned by a non-US company to feature in the list. In a short span of time, TikTok has managed to establish significant popularity in the US market. In the survey, 33% of respondents said they regularly use TikTok.

Snapchat, launched in 2011, is slightly behind TikTok in the fifth spot with 32% of surveyed saying they use the app.

The globally popular microblogging platform is US adults’ sixth-most favored social media platform. Thirty-two percet of US adults regularly use Twitter. The San Francisco- based social media company was the subject of an infamous buyout bid from multi-billionaire Eion Musk recently. However, that bid was withdrawn, resulting in a lawsuit against the billionaire from the company.

Pinterest has almost the same reach as Twitter in the US, occupying the seventh spot with a 30% reach. Professional networking platform LinkedIn has a 20% reach among US adults.

News aggregation and discussion platform Reddit is used by 17% of US adults, while video gaming platform Twitch has only a 10% reach.