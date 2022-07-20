IOS Developer

We are in search of an iOS Developer with a minimum of 5 years of experience in iOS Development, Objective-C, API, and Unit-testing.

Hybrid work model.

Location preference – Gauteng

Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccination Policy in place.

Contract Duration – 6 months

Desired Skills:

IOS

Objective-C

Unit-testing

API

iOS Development

