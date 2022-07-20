IOS Developer

Jul 20, 2022

We are in search of an iOS Developer with a minimum of 5 years of experience in iOS Development, Objective-C, API, and Unit-testing.

Hybrid work model.
Location preference – Gauteng
Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccination Policy in place.
Contract Duration – 6 months
We are in search of an iOS Developer with a minimum of 5 years of experience in iOS Development, Objective-C, API, and Unit-testing.

Hybrid work model.
Location preference – Gauteng
Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccination Policy in place.
Contract Duration – 6 months

Desired Skills:

  • IOS
  • Objective-C
  • Unit-testing
  • API
  • iOS Development

Learn more/Apply for this position