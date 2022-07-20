IT Service Manager at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a IT Service Manager to join them on an independent contract basis

Specialist who will be based in Bellville.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Provide Service Management support to Business and Information Technology Services including supporting client application services and managing both internal and external service providers.

IT Service Management tool administration

Adhering to the organisational standards and procedures

Responsible for the resolution of assigned incident, Service requests and problems within contracted SLA

Identify and assign system errors and requests to 3rd line support.

Support the self-service strategy

Responsible for escalation of service level issues within the service domain in accordance to escalation procedures

Responsible for staying abreast of new or modified systems

Responsibilities may require evening and weekend work in response to needs of the systems being supported (overtime)

Maintain confidentiality with regard to the information being processed, stored or accessed

Responsibilities include managing major incidents

Training, knowledge transfer and knowledge management

Assist with trend analysis of recurring problems and enquires

Assist with User training and the preparation of User training documentation

Assistance with IT Change Enablement

Assistance with Santam application patch and vulnerability management

Assistance with Santam IT Disaster Recovery

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Grade 12

Successful completion of technical aptitude test

Experience in an IT service management environment

Experience in the insurance industry or financial services industry is an advantage

Knowledge and experience of IT production systems

ITIL v3 Foundation or higher (added benefit)

SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE

Service management procedures and best practices

Knowledge and understanding of application systems

ITIL knowledge (relevant procedures)

Incident Management

Service Request Management

Problem Management

Escalation Management

Quality Management

Exceptional interpersonal skills

Able to work individually and as part of a team

Can take initiative

Good business acumen

Good verbal and written communication skills

Attention to detail

Ability to work under pressure

Desired Skills

Delivering results and meeting customer expectations

Relating and networking

Analysing

Applying expertise and technology

Achieving personal work goals and objectives

Desired Skills:

Service Level Management

Service Delivery Management

ITIL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

