IT Service Manager at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a IT Service Manager to join them on an independent contract basis
Specialist who will be based in Bellville.
JOB DESCRIPTION
Provide Service Management support to Business and Information Technology Services including supporting client application services and managing both internal and external service providers.
- IT Service Management tool administration
- Adhering to the organisational standards and procedures
- Responsible for the resolution of assigned incident, Service requests and problems within contracted SLA
- Identify and assign system errors and requests to 3rd line support.
- Support the self-service strategy
- Responsible for escalation of service level issues within the service domain in accordance to escalation procedures
- Responsible for staying abreast of new or modified systems
- Responsibilities may require evening and weekend work in response to needs of the systems being supported (overtime)
- Maintain confidentiality with regard to the information being processed, stored or accessed
- Responsibilities include managing major incidents
- Training, knowledge transfer and knowledge management
- Assist with trend analysis of recurring problems and enquires
- Assist with User training and the preparation of User training documentation
- Assistance with IT Change Enablement
- Assistance with Santam application patch and vulnerability management
- Assistance with Santam IT Disaster Recovery
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Grade 12
- Successful completion of technical aptitude test
- Experience in an IT service management environment
- Experience in the insurance industry or financial services industry is an advantage
- Knowledge and experience of IT production systems
- ITIL v3 Foundation or higher (added benefit)
SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE
- Service management procedures and best practices
- Knowledge and understanding of application systems
- ITIL knowledge (relevant procedures)
- Incident Management
- Service Request Management
- Problem Management
- Escalation Management
- Quality Management
- Exceptional interpersonal skills
- Able to work individually and as part of a team
- Can take initiative
- Good business acumen
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Attention to detail
- Ability to work under pressure
Desired Skills
- Delivering results and meeting customer expectations
- Relating and networking
- Analysing
- Applying expertise and technology
- Achieving personal work goals and objectives
Desired Skills:
- Service Level Management
- Service Delivery Management
- ITIL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric