Junior Web Developer at Headhunters – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client in the Insurance Sector, based in Cape Town is currently looking to employ an experienced Junior Web Developer.
An awesome career opportunity awaits.
Requirements:
- Specify degree/diploma in Web Development or Software Development.
- 1 -2 years Web Development Experience.
- Proficient understanding of web markup, including HTML5, CSS3.
- Understanding of server-side CSS pre-processing platforms, such as LESS and SASS.
- Proficient understanding of client-side scripting and JavaScript frameworks, including jQuery.
- Good understanding of advanced JavaScript libraries and frameworks, such as AngularJS, KnockoutJS, BackboneJS, ReactJS, DurandalJS would be an advantage.
- Good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, and AJAX.
- Basic knowledge of image authoring tools, to be able to crop, resize, or perform small adjustments on an image. Familiarity with tools such as Gimp or Photoshop is a plus.
- Proficient understanding of cross-browser compatibility issues and ways to work around them.
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git /SVN/TFS etc..
- Good understanding of SEO principles and ensuring that application will adhere to them.
- Good understanding of working in an Agile environment.
- Basic HTML.
- WordPress CMS knowledge.
- Google Analytics knowledge.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Translation of the UI/UX design wireframes to actual code that will produce visual elements of the application.
- You will work with the UI/UX designer and bridge the gap between graphical design and technical implementation, taking an active role on both sides and defining how the application looks as well as how it works.
- Manage documents and version control on a content server.
- Update/map documents to various sites.
- Code basic HTML to map documents to websites.
- Content updates and management.
- Gathering Google Analytics on various websites and determine optimization opportunities.
- Proactive content updates.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis, and prioritize requests.
- Develop new user-facing features.
- Build reusable code and libraries for future use.
- Optimize application for maximum speed and scalability.
- Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and the development of training material.
- Once the solution has been successfully tested, transport the solution into production/live environment.
- Develop and maintain websites with CMS.
- Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.
- Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.
Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.