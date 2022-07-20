Mobile Developer (React) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN the multi-talented team of a cutting-edge Software Dev House seeking your exceptional ability to craft quality code to be its next Mobile Developer (React) who will help build and maintain mobile applications for some exciting projects. You will also be expected to guide & implement software and product design, implement appropriate security standards and manage branching and pull requests. You will need 4-6 years’ experience in iOS Native (Swift/Objective-C), Android (Java/Kotlin), React Native & Flutter. You must also have knowledge of RESTful Web Services, JIRA, Bitbucket, Git, Jenkins, Selenium, Appium, experience with third-party libraries and APIs and working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies. This is a fully Remote role.

DUTIES:

Guide and implement software and product design.

Produce code in line with project requirements.

Implement and maintain appropriate security standards.

Perform and request code reviews.

Write and maintain Unit and Functional Test.

Fix bugs and issues.

Manage branching and pull requests.

Work with Product Owners to plan and execute project sprints.

REQUIREMENTS:

4 – 6 Years coding experience in the following languages/technologies: iOS Native (Swift/Objective-C) Android (Java/Kotlin) React Native Flutter

Knowledge of RESTful Web Services.

Knowledge of JIRA, Bitbucket, Git & Jenkins.

iOS and Android deployment (App Store, Google Play Store).

Experience with third-party libraries and APIs.

Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.

Knowledge of Test Automation tools like Selenium and Appium.

ATTRIBUTES:

Being Collaborative.

Problem solver.

Independent thinker.

Organised.

Professional.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Mobile

Developer

React

Learn more/Apply for this position