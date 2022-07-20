Network Solutions Architect

Role: Network Solutions Architect – Responsible for interpreting the client’s needs into a appropriate architecture for relevant solutions and designing the appropriate product set combination to meet the requirement from a Sales and Bid perspective.

This broadly involves assisting the bid team in scoping and compiling the technical response, pricing and solution design for tenders as well as acting as a trusted advisor to Sales Team and clients

Location: Port Elizabeth

Company: Large well known ISP who has enjoyed phenomenal success over many years. Offering fantastic training and development opportunities.



Requirements:

Certification(s) in areas of expertise: CCNP or higher (or other relevant vendor certifications)

Well versed with different vendor equipment and technologies.

Expert understanding of architecting and maintaining WANs SDWAN and LANs.

Network Backbone/Service Provider and Design Data Center Network Architectures

5+ years relevant experience with designing, planning and trouble-shooting complex network infrastructure.

Have a high degree of competency in Multicast technologies, Packet Analysis and Firewall configuration tools

Salary will be commensurate on experience as well as qualifications.

Desired Skills:

Solution Architect

Network design

SDWAN

MPLS

Firewall design

