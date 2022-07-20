Network Solutions Architect – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Role: Network Solutions Architect – Responsible for interpreting the client’s needs into a appropriate architecture for relevant solutions and designing the appropriate product set combination to meet the requirement from a Sales and Bid perspective.
This broadly involves assisting the bid team in scoping and compiling the technical response, pricing and solution design for tenders as well as acting as a trusted advisor to Sales Team and clients
Location: Port Elizabeth
Company: Large well known ISP who has enjoyed phenomenal success over many years. Offering fantastic training and development opportunities.
Requirements:
Certification(s) in areas of expertise: CCNP or higher (or other relevant vendor certifications)
Well versed with different vendor equipment and technologies.
Expert understanding of architecting and maintaining WANs SDWAN and LANs.
Network Backbone/Service Provider and Design Data Center Network Architectures
5+ years relevant experience with designing, planning and trouble-shooting complex network infrastructure.
Have a high degree of competency in Multicast technologies, Packet Analysis and Firewall configuration tools
Salary will be commensurate on experience as well as qualifications.
Desired Skills:
- Solution Architect
- Network design
- SDWAN
- MPLS
- Firewall design