Network Solutions Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Position: Network Solutions Architect (JHB)

A leading ISP is looking for a Network Solutions Architect to join their impressive team!

You will need to have strong presentation and technical write-up skills with good oral and written communication skills. You will need to have had experience in assisting in the generation of RFP, RFI, RFQ documents and be well versed with different vendor equipment and technologies.

You will also need to have the ability to judge and recommend pros and cons and cost effectiveness of the solution provided as well as knowledge of industry standard processes ITIL.

In addition, you will need to have expert understanding of architecting and maintaining WANs, SDWAN and LANs and Network Backbone/Service Provider and Design Data Center Network Architectures.

Experience includes:

Minimum of 5 years relevant experience with designing, planning and trouble-shooting complex network infrastructure.

Expertise in Routers, Switches, Firewalls from a variety of manufacturers.

High degree of competency in technical areas: Networking Protocols/Services

Have a high degree of competency in Multicast technologies, Packet Analysis and Firewall configuration tools

CCNP or higher

This is a fabulous opportunity in which you can grow and develop all while getting additional certifications which are done in-house.

It is an employer of choice who are growing at 20-30% year on year!

