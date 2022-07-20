Project Manager IT at Imperial Logistics – Gauteng Samrand Business Park

Imperial is an African focused provider of integrated market access and logistics solutions. With a focus on the following key industries – healthcare, consumer, automotive, chemicals, industrial and commodities – we take our clients’ and principals’ products to some of the fastest growing and most challenging markets in the world. As a leading global logistics provider, we seek out and leverage new technology to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions. Through our significant African footprint and international expertise, and with the support of our 25,000 people, Imperial’s purpose is to connect Africa and the world – and to improve people’s lives with access to quality products and services. Imperial became a wholly owned business of DP World in March 2022. For more information: [URL Removed]

Imperials Logistics Africa business, is the leading logistics supplier in South Africa, and one of the largest on the African continent, providing Contract Logistics, Road Freight and Lead Logistics Provider solutions.

Imperial Logistics International business, has its headquarters in Duisburg, Germany and is responsible for all Group logistics activities (including Contract Logistics and Freight) outside of Africa.

Imperial’s Market Access business builds complex route-to market solutions that provide principals access to patients and consumers across Africa through comprehensive channel strategies that integrate sourcing, sales, demand generation, distribution, marketing and promotions.

Job Purpose

Serve as a key enabler and scrum master for the Data &Insights Project Management Portfolio and associated disciplines withinD&IT.

Accountable for the delivery of Business Intelligence Project and Scrum Master disciplines that will enable Imperial to make faster and more informed decisions based on insights generated from this capability

Support:

Facilitate implementation of the Imperial Business Intelligence capability and alignment to overall D&IT strategy.

Continuous improvement of the overall D&IT Data & Insights strategy and capability based on business and stakeholder feedback.

Ensure that enterprise architecture standards, policies, and procedures are enacted uniformly across Business Intelligence projects and programs.

Monitor and Structure Product Backlog, assist with prioritising internal/technical requirements.

Ensure:

Planning and overseeing projects to ensure quality, valuable deliverables are completed in a timely fashion and within budget.

Reliable, On-Time, Efficient & Quality Delivery as per the chosen process & tooling.

Accountable for the successful delivery of Business Intelligence and Data Analytics services and solutions across Imperial.

All Data & Insights programmes/projects have business cases indicating the business benefits and value realisation roadmaps.

Track the Data & Insights portfolio of projects against the projected value to ensure value is being unlocked according to the roadmap.

Definition and management of the Project Backlog (master schedule) and Tactical Resource Planning.

Mitigation plans are in place for projects/programs that are not delivering according to the estimated timeline.

Project Status Reporting & Visibility.

Timesheet & Cost Control, Finance control & billing

Expectation Management against commitments made

Drive progress.

People & Culture:

Provide leadership and mentoring to the team.

Ensure Team wellbeing.

Build and maintain a healthy working relationship within the team

Shape and enforce team culture & norms.

Drive continuous improvement initiatives

Process and delivery:

Facilitate Scrum Ceremonies (Planning, Scrum, Review, Retrospective), Track and manage the Burn Down Chart (small incremental interventions), Manage the Backlog on DevOps and ensure daily item updates, comments, hours completed/remaining and status).

Unblock the team (impediment tracking & managing)

Ensuring the team lives agile values and principles and follows the processes and practices that the team agreed they would use.

Manage team deliverables as part of sprint. The team must reliably and with quality deliver on sprint backlog.

Ensure team efficiency through accurate work estimates and completion against estimates as per sprint plan.

Ensure process & tooling adoption and utilization.

Operations & Support: Facilitate the implementation of the required structures to support the operational requirements of the product/project.

Technology and standards:

Provide deep technical knowledge and understanding of Business Intelligence and reporting to support the team, and actively participate and drive technical solution design activities either with the team or independently.

Ensure adherence to compliance and standards

Adhere to:

all corporate governance, processes, procedures and statuary, legal and other requirements

Minimum Qualifications

PMP/PMI-ACP/Scrum Master Certification (Essential/Minimum)

BSc (Hons) Computer/Data Science (Essential/Minimum)

BCom (Hons) Informatics (Essential/Minimum or)

BEng (Hons) Computer (Essential/Minimum)

Minimum Experience

10+ years in Project Manager or Management Role

2+ continuous years in Scrum Master role

Experience with SDLC and Project Life Cycle Management

Technical insight into Infrastructure Facilities, Development Practices and Operational Requirements

Very detailed working knowledge of Business Intelligence principles & best practices

Technical Business Intelligence/Reporting Solution development experience

Behavioural Competencies

Planning, time management and organisational skills

Leading and Supervising

Communication Skills: Presenting and Communicating Information

Planning and Executing

Collaboration: Relating and Networking

Persuading and Influencing

Analytical and Problem Solving

Detail Orientated

Decisions and Initiating Action

Adapting and Responding to Change

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Adhering to Principles and Values

Technical Competencies

Planning and forecasting

Risk Management

Tracking and Monitoring

Project Management Methodologies

Meeting/Ceremony Facilitation

Desired Skills:

SDLC

Project Life Cycle Management

Business Intelligence principles

Reporting

Scrum master

Informatics

Data Science

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

We are committed to Employment Equity when recruiting and as such preference will be given to candidates who fall within our equity targets. Should you not have received a response within 4 weeks of the closing date of this advert, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position