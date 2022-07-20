SAP BPC Consultant at Sabenza IT

Are you a SAP BPC Consultant looking for your next great venture?

Our client is a consulting giant in South Africa and they are looking for a SAP BPC consultant for a various clients.

This is a 12 month contract.

SAP BPC (Business Planning and Consolidations) Consultant will be responsible for successful delivery of the planning and consolidation solutions to our clients. The candidate should have excellent insights to functional and technical aspect of SAP software components which includes SAP Business Planning and Consolidations (BPC) 10 and 10.1. Responsibilities include, using knowledge of leading practices for accounting function. Should have strong insights to General Ledger, Asset accounting, controlling and profitability process areas.

Role Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree

At least 5 years’ experience in Financial Consolidation and Reporting Process knowledge.

At least 5 years’ experience in Planning and/or Financial Consolidations technical solution experience (including SAP BPC and IPS).

SAP BPC and BW hands on skills

SAP BPC Embedded

Fox Scripting

Analysis of office

Lets get those applications out and get YOU, your next great venture!

Desired Skills:

SAP BPC Embedded

Fox Scripting

Analysis of Office

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position