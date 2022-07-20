Scrum Master / Agile Project Manager

We have a role available for a Scrum Master / Agile Project Manager that understands Bespoke Software Development & Integration project delivery and has a proven track record of successfully delivering high pressure projects in agile teams. The successful Scrum Master will be responsible for owning the delivery of our agile projects end-to-end, ensuring we deliver what our clients need to enable their business to grow in value.

Must have previous experience in Agile, Scrum Master and Custom Development Environment,

Hybrid work model

Location preference – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

Agile

Scrum Master

Custom Development Environment

Integration

