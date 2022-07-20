Senior Automation Test Analyst at Reverside

Role Purpose
- To create, debug, verify, maintain and update technical test scripts to run automated testing. Is responsible for testing the functionality of a system designed to address business requirements to prevent errors/defects in the live system through the implementation of change control and improvement.
- Responsibilities
- Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost effectiveness.
- Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers’ expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate solutions by resolving queries fast and effectively.
- Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SME’s, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to business requirements.
- Build and sustain collaborative working relationships with relevant peers and stakeholders in order to achieve productivity synergies.
- Conduct test plans by unpacking the requirements which include regression testing, system analysis and reviews.
- Create design steps from test cases, execute system validation plans and compile test scripts
- Conduct systems analyses, design, coding, program debugging, testing and security and performance assessments across user interfaces.
- Comply, understand and implement all steps and methodology within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative, audit risk and process requirements for the Test Analysis Environment.
- Create test scripts to effectively test enhancements and new requirements and execute automated test scripts.
- Execute all test activities for allocated projects by conducting test estimation, prepare and submit test plans for sign-off and ensure alignment between test environment and production environment.
- Manage testing defects and involve relevant business staff in quality assurance testing analysis.
- Design content of procedure guides and manuals for business users.
- Provision of an efficient service for the test analysis function through careful and timeous analysis, planning, execution, reporting and updating of all related information.
- Continuously assess own performance, seek timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate and needed.
- Additional Requirements
Preference will be given to candidates that meet the following criteria:
• Java experience.
• Selenium and UI Automation experience.
• SQL experience preferred.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Selenium
- SQL
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]